SafetyChain Software Achieves Record Growth in 2016

Expansion of Food Safety & Quality Solutions, New Investments, and Continued Recognition as Industry Leader Fuel SafetyChain's Growth

SAN RAFAEL, CA--(Marketwired - February 06, 2017) - SafetyChain Software, the leading innovator of food safety and quality management solutions, is pleased to announce its fifth consecutive year of strong growth since inception. Continuing to build upon SafetyChain's market momentum, in 2016 SafetyChain achievements included:

Record growth of both revenue and net new customer additions

Numerous upgrades and expansion of solution suite offerings and capabilities

Acquisition of Vigilistics, Inc. provider of software solutions for CIP optimization and materials loss management, PLC/equipment data integration, and data visualization

Opening and expansion of a Chicago regional office to enhance customer support initiatives

Continued recognition by leading B2B technology publications, including listing in CIOReview's "20 Most Promising Food and Beverages Technology Solution Providers 2016", inclusion in The Silicon Review's annual listing of the 30 Fastest Growing Companies of the Year for 2016, and selection for the third year in a row to Food Logistics' Top 100 list of food and beverage industry technology and software providers

In addition, SafetyChain announces securing a new round of funding from existing investors to support accelerated sales growth and R&D investments in 2017.

Barry Maxon, SafetyChain's CEO commented, "SafetyChain is proud to partner with our customers to help them achieve greater visibility, knowledge, and control within their food safety and quality assurance (FSQA) operations enabling them to more effectively deliver excellent product while providing a proven return on investment (ROI)." Continued Maxon, "We are committed to continuously expanding the value of our technology solution with major investments in R&D and operations to continue to provide industry leading customer service in 2017 and beyond."

About SafetyChain Software

SafetyChain Software is the leading provider of food safety and quality management solutions that help companies reduce risk, control costs, and ensure compliance. SafetyChain's suite of solutions - Supplier Compliance, Food Safety Management, Food Quality Management, CIP Process Optimization & Materials Loss Optimization - help companies ensure program compliance, identify and manage issues earlier, be ready 24/7 for inspections, inquiries and audits, plus more effectively evaluate and improve performance across their operations. SafetyChain delivers hard-dollar ROI for companies throughout the food supply chain - suppliers/growers, manufacturers, distributors, and food service/retail. www.safetychain.com

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/2/3/11G129400/Images/Barry_Maxon,_SafetyChain_CEO_and_President-2c94ee270d41867cb628b79b8d5c9113.jpg