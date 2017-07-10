SafetyChain Software Launches New Data Analytics Tool for Operational Excellence

Powerful New Tool Turns Everyday Food Safety & Quality Data into Meaningful Business Intelligence

SAN RAFAEL, CA--(Marketwired - July 10, 2017) - SafetyChain Software, the leading innovator of real-time food safety & quality management solutions, has announced the release of SafetyChain Analytics, a powerful tool that transforms food safety and quality records into real-time data intelligence to improve everyday decision making, operational performance, and the bottom line. SafetyChain Analytics extends the value of SafetyChain's solutions - that help reduce risk, control costs, and ensure compliance - with the following capabilities:

24/7 on-demand access to food safety and quality data intelligence including trending, supplier performance, and food safety and quality tasks across multiple locations

Live operational monitoring of exception-based trending and process control (SPC) including holistic view of food safety and quality data

Sharing reports and charts with key stakeholders, auditors, and inspectors via robust dashboards, reports, filtering, and drill-down capabilities

Food and beverage companies face many challenges, from ensuring compliance to risk reduction, supply chain transparency, and operating margins in a highly competitive industry. SafetyChain's solutions are designed with a vision to help the industry more effectively manage these challenges and achieve better operating results.

The release of SafetyChain's advanced data analytics capabilities furthers this vision by enabling companies to harness compliance data to drive operational excellence. The availability of real-time data intelligence not only enables companies to stay compliant with complex customer, regulatory (USDA, FDA FSMA), and non-regulatory standards (GFSI), but it also provides live performance visibility to drive better decision making, real-time corrective actions, trending of operational and quality KPIs, and more.

"SafetyChain's mission has always been to help companies in the food supply chain achieve their goal of improving operating margins while ensuring a safe, quality product. We've been helping customers achieve that goal by delivering innovative tools that enable their teams to be more effective, reduce risks, and control costs," commented Barry Maxon, SafetyChain's CEO. "With our powerful new analytics tool, we're delivering on the vision to provide companies with the business intelligence they need, through better utilization of the data they're already collecting, to support better everyday decisions and promote operational excellence." Maxon elaborates on how the release of SafetyChain Analytics furthers this vision in his most recent blog post on the SafetyChain website.

SafetyChain will host an informative webinar on July 27, 2017 - "Leveraging Real-Time Data to Drive Better Everyday Results" - which will include a live demo of SafetyChain Analytics and provide an overview of how food and beverage manufacturers can utilize the new tool to catch issues before they become larger problems, control costs and minimize waste, and continuously improve performance operations. Participation is complimentary. For more information about SafetyChain Analytics, visit: www.safetychain.com/analytics/

About SafetyChain Software

SafetyChain Software is the leading provider of food safety and quality management solutions that help companies reduce risk, control costs, and ensure compliance. SafetyChain's suite of solutions - Supplier Compliance, Food Safety Management, Food Quality Management, CIP Optimization & Material Loss - help companies ensure program compliance, identify and manage issues earlier, be ready 24/7 for inspections, inquiries, and audits, plus more effectively evaluate and improve performance across their operations. SafetyChain delivers hard-dollar ROI for companies throughout the food supply chain - suppliers/growers, manufacturers, distributors, and food service/retail. www.safetychain.com

SafetyChain Software and FSMA Fridays are registered trademarks of SafetyChain Software Inc. All rights reserved.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/7/8/11G142381/Images/Barry_Maxon,_President,_SafetyChain_Software-b7ac851649ff812ea21649015c8dd9e7.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/7/8/11G142381/Images/Ops_Monitor_TabletWP-c6cb56a3099190bb84ea5162befb8d10.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/7/8/11G142381/Images/Records_Dashboard_TabletWP-66dce1b3d0fdbd1c8a8e526976977d28.jpg