SafetyChain Software, Inc.

March 15, 2017 10:00 ET

SafetyChain Software to Showcase Food Safety & Quality Management Solutions at Seafood Processing North America in Boston

Visit SafetyChain at booth #2386 at Seafood Processing North America to learn how companies are improving their food safety and quality operations with SafetyChain

SAN RAFAEL, CA--(Marketwired - March 15, 2017) - SafetyChain Software, the leading innovator of real-time food safety & quality management solutions that help companies reduce risk, control costs, and ensure compliance, will be exhibiting at Seafood Processing North America, taking place March 19-21 in Boston, MA at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center.

Attendees are encouraged to visit SafetyChain at booth # 2386 to learn how seafood companies -- producers, processors, suppliers, distributors, and brokers -- are leveraging SafetyChain's food safety & quality management solutions to more effectively:

  • Ensure food safety and quality program compliance
  • Catch issues before they become larger problems
  • Control costs and minimize waste
  • Continuously improve their FSQA operations

SafetyChain will be showcasing their suite of solutions -- Supplier Compliance, Food Safety Management, Food Quality Management, CIP Sanitization & Materials Loss. Demos will be taking place at the top and bottom of each hour.

For more information about Seafood Expo North America in Boston, MA, visit: http://www.seafoodexpo.com/north-america/.

See a full list of upcoming SafetyChain webinars and events at: www.safetychain.com/webinars-events.

About SafetyChain Software

SafetyChain Software is the leading provider of food safety and quality management solutions that help companies reduce risk, control costs, and ensure compliance. SafetyChain's suite of solutions -- Supplier Compliance, Food Safety Management, Food Quality Management, CIP Sanitization & Materials Loss -- help companies ensure program compliance, identify and manage issues earlier, be ready 24/7 for inspections, inquiries, and audits, plus more effectively evaluate and improve performance across their operations. SafetyChain delivers hard-dollar ROI for companies throughout the food supply chain -- suppliers/growers, manufacturers, distributors, and food service/retail. www.safetychain.com

Contact Information

  • Media Inquiries:
    Fayne Cohen
    Marketing Communications Manager
    415-578-3280
    Email contact

