SafetyChain Software to Showcase Food Safety & Quality Management Solutions That Help Ensure BRC Compliance at BRC Food Safety Americas in Orlando

Visit SafetyChain at BRC's Annual Conference to Learn How Companies are Reducing Risk, Controlling Costs, and More Effectively Managing BRC Compliance with SafetyChain

SAN RAFAEL, CA--(Marketwired - April 03, 2017) - SafetyChain Software, the leading innovator of real-time food safety & quality management solutions that help companies reduce risk, control costs, and ensure compliance, will be exhibiting at BRC Food Safety Americas 2017, taking place April 4-5 in Orlando, FL at the Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress.

Attendees are encouraged to visit SafetyChain at table #15 to learn how food companies are leveraging SafetyChain's food safety and quality management solutions to more effectively:

Ensure BRC compliance and be ready 24/7 for inquiries and audits

Catch issues before they become larger problems

Improve quality, control costs, and reduce risk

Continuously improve their FSQA operations

SafetyChain will be showcasing their suite of solutions -- Supplier Compliance, Food Safety Management, Food Quality Management, CIP Optimization & Material Loss.

For more information about BRC Food Safety Americas in Orlando, FL, visit: https://www.brcglobalstandards.com/events/food-safety-americas-2017/.

See a full list of upcoming SafetyChain webinars and events at: www.safetychain.com/webinars-events.

About SafetyChain Software

SafetyChain Software is the leading provider of food safety and quality management solutions that help companies reduce risk, control costs, and ensure compliance. SafetyChain's suite of solutions -- Supplier Compliance, Food Safety Management, Food Quality Management, CIP Optimization & Material Loss -- help companies ensure program compliance, identify and manage issues earlier, be ready 24/7 for inspections, inquiries, and audits, plus more effectively evaluate and improve performance across their operations. SafetyChain delivers hard-dollar ROI for companies throughout the food supply chain - suppliers/growers, manufacturers, distributors, and food service/retail. www.safetychain.com