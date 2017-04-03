SafetyChain Software to Showcase Food Safety & Quality Management Solutions That Help Ensure BRC Compliance at BRC Food Safety Americas in Orlando

SAN RAFAEL, CA--(Marketwired - April 03, 2017) - SafetyChain Software, the leading innovator of real-time food safety & quality management solutions that help companies reduce risk, control costs, and ensure compliance, will be exhibiting at BRC Food Safety Americas 2017, taking place April 4-5 in Orlando, FL at the Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress.
Attendees are encouraged to visit SafetyChain at table #15 to learn how food companies are leveraging SafetyChain's food safety and quality management solutions to more effectively:
- Ensure BRC compliance and be ready 24/7 for inquiries and audits
- Catch issues before they become larger problems
- Improve quality, control costs, and reduce risk
- Continuously improve their FSQA operations
SafetyChain will be showcasing their suite of solutions -- Supplier Compliance, Food Safety Management, Food Quality Management, CIP Optimization & Material Loss.
For more information about BRC Food Safety Americas in Orlando, FL, visit: https://www.brcglobalstandards.com/events/food-safety-americas-2017/.
See a full list of upcoming SafetyChain webinars and events at: www.safetychain.com/webinars-events.
About SafetyChain Software
SafetyChain Software is the leading provider of food safety and quality management solutions that help companies reduce risk, control costs, and ensure compliance. SafetyChain's suite of solutions -- Supplier Compliance, Food Safety Management, Food Quality Management, CIP Optimization & Material Loss -- help companies ensure program compliance, identify and manage issues earlier, be ready 24/7 for inspections, inquiries, and audits, plus more effectively evaluate and improve performance across their operations. SafetyChain delivers hard-dollar ROI for companies throughout the food supply chain - suppliers/growers, manufacturers, distributors, and food service/retail. www.safetychain.com