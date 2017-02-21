SafetyChain Software's February FSMA Fridays Session to Focus on Listeria Guidance from FDA

SAN RAFAEL, CA--(Marketwired - February 21, 2017) - SafetyChain Software, the leading innovator of food safety & quality management solutions, is pleased to announce the February 2017 topic for its popular FSMA Fridays series with Dr. David Acheson and The Acheson Group team - Listeria Guidance from the FDA.

Taking place on a monthly basis for the last 3+ years, FSMA Fridays is a complimentary online series that provides the food & beverage industry with the latest updates and insights on FDA's Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA).

In addition to February's FSMA update, this month's FSMA Friday's session with Dr. David Acheson will focus on FDA's guidance to Listeria. Dr. Acheson will explore the following questions:

Why is FDA focusing on Listeria?

What is the general message from FDA on the guidance document for Listeria Control?

What is the general approach suggested by FDA?

What are the pros and cons of zone 1 as suggested by FDA?

Is FDA offering a free pass on a first zone 1 positive?

What should food companies do?

What: FSMA Fridays

When: Monthly Series, February Session on February 24, 9-9:30 a.m. PST

Participation: Complimentary

More Info and to Register: www.FSMAFridays.com

About FSMA Fridays

SafetyChain's FSMA Fridays series is an online, interactive forum that helps the food and beverage industry stay up-to-date on FDA's Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA). The popular monthly series with more than 2,500 ongoing registrants features FSMA icon Dr. David Acheson and The Acheson Group's (TAG) food safety team, who address pre-submitted and live questions from the audience, on a schedule of FSMA related topics. For more information and to register, visit: www.FSMAFridays.com. Once registered, participants receive archives to all past events and are automatically registered for all future FSMA Friday sessions.

About SafetyChain Software

SafetyChain Software is the leading provider of food safety and quality management solutions that help companies reduce risk, control costs, and ensure compliance. SafetyChain's suite of solutions - Supplier Compliance, Food Safety Management, Food Quality Management, CIP Sanitization & Materials Loss- help companies ensure program compliance, identify and manage issues earlier, be ready 24/7 for inspections, inquiries, and audits, plus more effectively evaluate and improve performance across their operations. SafetyChain delivers hard-dollar ROI for companies throughout the food supply chain - suppliers/growers, manufacturers, distributors, and food service/retail. www.safetychain.com

SafetyChain Software and FSMA Fridays are registered trademarks of SafetyChain Software Inc. All rights reserved.

About The Acheson Group (TAG)

Global food supplies, changing consumer expectations and expanding regulations are creating more risk for food companies. The Acheson Group's mission is to work with food companies, and those that provide technology to food companies, to help manage this changing risk outlook. TAG is able to offer quality, strategic consulting due to the diverse nature, training and experience of its team. TAG seeks to be valued advisors to its clients by building a very close relationship that brings together an environment of good communication through a significant amount of direct client interaction. www.achesongroup.com

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/2/21/11G130945/Images/Dr._David_Acheson-832a94cd6d3e8a828ad0ab12efaa7f69.jpg