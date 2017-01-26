SafetyChain Software's January FSMA Fridays Session to Focus on Common FSMA Myths and Gaps

Monthly series with Dr. David Acheson and The Acheson Group Team, FSMA Fridays' January session will take place on Friday January 27

SAN RAFAEL, CA--(Marketwired - January 26, 2017) - SafetyChain Software, the leading innovator of food safety & quality management solutions, is pleased to announce the continuation of its popular FSMA Fridays series with Dr. David Acheson and The Acheson Group team.

Taking place on a monthly basis for the last 3+ years, FSMA Fridays provides the food & beverage industry regular updates and insights on the FDA's Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA). Kicking off 2017, the FSMA Fridays series will focus on FSMA Common Myths and Gaps.

What: FSMA Fridays

When: Monthly Series, January Session on January 27, 9-9:30 a.m. PT

Participation: Complimentary

More Info and to Register: www.FSMAFridays.com

"SafetyChain is delighted to continue FSMA Fridays in 2017. Our monthly informative sessions with The Acheson Group team have provided food & beverage industry participants an interactive forum to share insights and provide guidance pertaining to FSMA compliance," commented Jill Bender, SafetyChain VP of Marketing.

About FSMA Fridays

SafetyChain's FSMA Fridays series is an online, interactive forum that helps the food and beverage industry stay up-to-date on FDA's Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA). The popular monthly series with more than 2,500 ongoing registrants features FSMA icon Dr. David Acheson and The Acheson Group's (TAG) food safety team, who address pre-submitted and live questions from the audience, on a schedule of FSMA related topics. For more information and to register, visit: www.FSMAFridays.com. Once registered, participants receive archives to all past events and are automatically registered for all future FSMA Friday sessions.

About SafetyChain Software

SafetyChain Software is the leading provider of food safety and quality management solutions that help companies reduce risk, control costs and ensure compliance. SafetyChain's suite of solutions - Supplier Compliance, Food Safety Management, Food Quality Management, Audit Management, CIP Process Optimization & Materials Loss Optimization - help companies ensure program compliance, identify and manage issues earlier, be ready 24/7 for inspections, inquiries and audits, plus more effectively evaluate and improve performance across their operations. SafetyChain delivers hard-dollar ROI for companies throughout the food supply chain - suppliers/growers, manufacturers, distributors, and food service/retail. www.safetychain.com

About The Acheson Group (TAG)

Global food supplies, changing consumer expectations and expanding regulations are creating more risk for food companies. The Acheson Group's mission is to work with food companies, and those that provide technology to food companies, to help manage this changing risk outlook. TAG is able to offer quality, strategic consulting due to the diverse nature, training and experience of its team. TAG seeks to be valued advisors to its clients by building a very close relationship that brings together an environment of good communication through a significant amount of direct client interaction. www.achesongroup.com

