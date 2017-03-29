SafetyChain Software's March FSMA Fridays Session to Continue Discussion of Listeria

As extension of monthly series with Dr. David Acheson and The Acheson Group Team, FSMA Fridays launches new LinkedIn group

SAN RAFAEL, CA--(Marketwired - March 29, 2017) - SafetyChain Software, the leading innovator of food safety & quality management solutions, is pleased to announce the March 2017 topic for its popular FSMA Fridays series with Dr. David Acheson and The Acheson Group team -- The Conversation on Listeria Continues.

Taking place on a monthly basis for the last 3+ years, FSMA Fridays is a complimentary online series that provides the food & beverage industry with the latest updates and insights on the FDA's Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA).

Due to overwhelming response to our February Listeria discussion, this month's FSMA Fridays session with Dr. David Acheson will continue with further exploration of the Listeria topic. In addition to a FSMA update for March, Dr. Acheson will discuss the following:

Best practices for holding/shipping product while awaiting lab results for Listeria species testing on food contact surfaces

Acceptable level of positives for Listeria species such as zone 3 and 4

Best practices for zone 1 swabbing in a closed system

FDA's recommendation to test raw materials for Listeria and the impact of one manufacturer's test results on other food manufacturers who received the same lot of raw materials

The FDA guidance on specific recommendations for third-party lab accreditations as a qualification to perform the tests for Listeria and a discussion of whether an in-house lab can meet equivalent standards to demonstrate they are qualified to perform the tests

What: FSMA Fridays Monthly Series

When: March Session on March 31, 9:00-9:30 a.m. PDT

Participation: Complimentary

More Information and Registration: www.FSMAFridays.com

As an extension of FSMA Fridays monthly session, a newly-formed FSMA Fridays LinkedIn group has been introduced to serve as a forum for FSMA Fridays participants to post questions for peer discussion, access session content and recording links, and more. Participants are invited to join the group here: https://www.linkedin.com/groups/13515138.

About FSMA Fridays

SafetyChain's FSMA Fridays series is an online, interactive forum that helps the food and beverage industry stay up-to-date on FDA's Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA). The popular monthly series with more than 2,500 ongoing registrants features FSMA icon Dr. David Acheson and The Acheson Group's (TAG) food safety team, who address pre-submitted and live questions from the audience, on a schedule of FSMA-related topics. For more information and to register, visit: www.FSMAFridays.com. Once registered, participants receive archives to all past events and are automatically registered for all future FSMA Friday sessions.

About SafetyChain Software

SafetyChain Software is the leading provider of food safety and quality management solutions that help companies reduce risk, control costs, and ensure compliance. SafetyChain's suite of solutions -- Supplier Compliance, Food Safety Management, Food Quality Management, CIP Optimization & Material Loss -- help companies ensure program compliance, identify and manage issues earlier, be ready 24/7 for inspections, inquiries, and audits, plus more effectively evaluate and improve performance across their operations. SafetyChain delivers hard-dollar ROI for companies throughout the food supply chain -- suppliers/growers, manufacturers, distributors, and foodservice/retail. www.safetychain.com

SafetyChain Software and FSMA Fridays are registered trademarks of SafetyChain Software Inc. All rights reserved.

About The Acheson Group (TAG)

Global food supplies, changing consumer expectations, and expanding regulations are creating more risk for food companies. The Acheson Group's mission is to work with food companies, and those that provide technology to food companies, to help manage this changing risk outlook. TAG is able to offer quality, strategic consulting due to the diverse nature, training, and experience of its team. TAG seeks to be valued advisors to its clients by building a very close relationship that brings together an environment of good communication through a significant amount of direct client interaction. www.achesongroup.com

