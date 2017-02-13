Safeware Data Shows More K-12 Schools Purchase Chromebooks Despite High Rates of Damage

Device insurance data shows K-12 schools are shifting to Chromebooks in the classroom, despite the higher rates of damage

DUBLIN, OH--(Marketwired - February 13, 2017) - Safeware, a leading provider of product protection and extended warranty solutions, works closely with nearly 1,500 K-12 schools and school districts to protect their technology. By insuring devices used by students, schools no longer have to worry about downtime when a device is damaged.

Chromebooks have recently become one of the most popular types of devices in the grade school setting. These laptop-style devices utilize the Google operating system, are highly customizable in terms of applications and design, and are significantly less expensive than traditional laptops. The Chromebooks are often manufactured by companies such as HP, Dell and Lenovo and range in price from one hundred and fifty dollars up to four hundred dollars. While many of the Chromebooks are standard, some have enhanced features such as touch screens.

In 2014, only three percent of Safeware insurance policies for K-12 students were on Chromebooks. Today, more than twenty-three percent of all policies cover Chromebooks in the event of damage, theft and failure. With an increase of over six hundred and fifty percent in three years, it is clear that schools are shifting their preference to Chromebooks.

When the devices entered the market in 2011, many schools were hesitant to bring the units into their classrooms, but that trend has dramatically shifted as Chromebooks continue to be a reliable and cost-effective option for students, teachers and other school staff members. In fact, many schools have justified purchasing more devices to keep in a reserve stock so replacement devices are readily available in the event of malfunction.

"When speaking to our K-12 partners, we consistently hear that they are moving toward Chromebooks because the devices are less expensive to purchase and are often quicker to repair than other devices," says Safeware's Chief Executive Officer, Bryan Schutjer. "In addition to the affordability, there are a wider variety of repair centers equipped to service these units, ultimately minimizing downtime in the classroom."

Compared to iPads, another popular product in education, Chromebooks experience accidental damage nearly sixty percent more often. Plus, these devices require replacement fifty-eight percent more frequently. These Google-driven devices tend to cost only half as much to repair when damage occurs and schools seem to value low-cost over the durability factor. While these devices do not last as long as other product lines, decision makers in K-12 schools nationwide are clearly more attuned to the fact that they can purchase insurance and other forms of protection to mitigate any unexpected budgetary impact.

