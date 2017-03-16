Safran Identity & Security provides a facial recognition system to the National Police of the Netherlands

ANAHEIM, CA --(Marketwired - March 16, 2017) - Safran Identity and Security, a global leader in identity and security solutions, has supplied a facial recognition solution to the National Police of the Netherlands. The nationwide system, which includes workstations for facial search, comparison and analysis was recently launched at the National Forensic Service Centre. Dutch police officers can now submit a facial image for search against their databases and save precious time.

This facial recognition system is an extension of the biometric services that have been successfully delivered over many years by Safran Identity & Security in the Netherlands. The original system provides search, analysis and matching services for fingerprints and palm prints.

The new facial recognition system delivers two key capabilities:

MorphoBIS Face Expert offers advanced investigation functions with forensic image analysis and comparison tools.

MorphoBIS Face Detective allows investigators to rapidly search for criminal portrait images and assemble photo line-ups for fast analysis.

Both programs accept multiple image file formats for maximum leveraging of available images in searches.

John Riemen, Manager of the Netherlands National Criminal Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS), calls the facial recognition system a new mission-critical capability. He stated: "It's important for the public to understand that the automated search provided by the system is only the first step in finding a match for a face in a database. Possible matches are reviewed by two trained human experts, working independently. Simply stated, our system assesses and evaluates the similarity between the probe and candidate images. Only trained human examiners can provide an expert conclusion."

Anne Bouverot, Chair and CEO of Safran Identity and Security, commented: "Safran Identity and Security is honoured to further extend the long term, trusted partnership with the National Police of the Netherlands in delivering advanced biometric tools to maximize its investigation capabilities."

Safran is a leading international high-technology group with three core businesses: Aerospace, Defence and Security (ongoing divestiture of Security business). Operating worldwide, the Group has 66,500 employees (Security included) and generated sales of 15.8 billion euros in 2016 (excluding Security). Safran is listed on Euronext Paris and is part of the CAC40 index, as well as the Euro Stoxx 50 European index.

Safran Identity & Security is a global leader in identity and security solutions, deploying systems in more than 100 countries. Backed by more than 40 years of experience in biometrics, the company develops innovative technologies for the public and private sectors, including identity management, secure transactions and public security solutions.

MorphoTrak, a U.S. subsidiary company of Safran Identity & Security, provides multimodal biometric identity and security solutions to a broad array of markets including law enforcement, government services, border control, time and attendance solutions, and commercial security. Built upon 42 years of industry leadership and committed to serve over 1,000 federal, state and local government agencies and commercial enterprises, MorphoTrak strives to achieve excellence in delivering mission-critical biometric identification solutions to help make the world a safer place.

