PARIS, FRANCE--(Marketwired - March 29, 2017) - Safran Identity & Security, a global leader in identity and security solutions, announces the launch of MorphoAccess® SIGMA Extreme, its new access and time fingerprint terminal, at the upcoming ISC West exhibition in Las Vegas.

This device is the newest addition to the award winning SIGMA family of fingerprint readers, which replaces the MorphoAccess and Bioscrypt 4G legacy ranges. Based on the same platform as the entire SIGMA product line, the outdoor MA SIGMA Extreme is specifically designed to operate in harsh conditions, resisting rain, snow, dust and salt mist. The ruggedized biometric reader is designed for secure access control in challenging environments, such as mines, seaports, airports and industrial sites.

The MA SIGMA Extreme, including its large touchscreen, is rated IK091: it withstands strong impacts and is resistant to vandalism. In addition, all components adapt to demanding operating conditions, such as a field-proven, large area optical fingerprint sensor, a high visibility display which automatically adjusts to the ambient light and a powerful loudspeaker suited to noisy environments.

The Safran Identity & Security fingerprint technology, ranked #1 by NIST2 for accuracy, enables fast user matching and incorporates advanced features to deal with the challenges of dirty and damaged fingerprints. For enhanced security, it also includes anti-fraud measures, including fake finger and face detection. In addition, the MA SIGMA Extreme integrates, among other functions, time and attendance features, an IP-based videophone, and an embedded web server.

"We have over 15 years' experience in supplying access and time solutions to the harshest industries. With the entire SIGMA product family, integrators and partners have a complete and compatible range of biometric terminals for flexible and secure solutions using the world's most accurate fingerprint technology," said Samuel Fringant, Executive Vice President, Security Division at Safran Identity & Security.

Visitors to the ISC West exhibition in Las Vegas (April 5 - 7, 2017) will have the opportunity to discover the MorphoAccess SIGMA Extreme at booth #7097.

1 The IK code is an international numeric classification for the degrees of protection provided by enclosures for electrical equipment against external mechanical impacts (scale from 1 to 10).

2 National Institute of Standards and Technology

Safran is a leading international high-technology group with three core businesses: Aerospace, Defence and Security (ongoing divestiture of Security business). Operating worldwide, the Group has 66,500 employees (Security included) and generated sales of 15.8 billion euros in 2016 (excluding Security). Safran is listed on Euronext Paris and is part of the CAC40 index, as well as the Euro Stoxx 50 European index.

Safran Identity & Security is a global leader in identity and security solutions, deploying systems in more than 100 countries. Backed by more than 40 years of experience in biometrics, the company develops innovative technologies for the public and private sectors, including identity management, secure transactions and public security solutions.

For more information : www.safran-group.com and www.safran-identity-security.com / Follow @Safran and @SafranIDSec on Twitter

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/3/28/11G134387/Images/MA_SIGMA_Extreme_Rain_and_Hand_RGB-d3bdeda68d3f82ad96af5bfa63a78d3e.jpg