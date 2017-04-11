Safway Group is Alliance Partner for Safety Week, May 7-13, 2017

Offering free scaffold safety training throughout month of May

WAUKESHA, WI--(Marketwired - April 11, 2017) - For the third year in a row, Safway Group will support Safety Week, May 7-13, 2017, by being an alliance partner with The Construction Industry Safety Initiative and the Incident & Injury-Free Executive Forum, which together include more than 40 national and global construction firms.

At Safway jobsites throughout North America, safety personnel and managers will hold stand-downs during Safety Week to help inspire Safway employees to be effective, dedicated safety leaders year-round. Additionally, Safway will partner with the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) , the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), and The Center for Construction Research and Training (CPWR) on the fourth annual national initiative to prevent falls, the leading cause of work-related injury and deaths.

"There is nothing more important to our industry and to our business than safety," said Paul Amedee, Safway Group vice president of environmental health and safety. "Safway is committed to continuous improvement both within our company and throughout our industry. Every one of us has a duty to our fellow employees, customers, friends and families to put safety first." In observance of Safety Week, Safway Group is offering FREE Systems™ and Sectional Scaffold Safety Training for users and erectors throughout the entire month of May. Developed for erectors and those who perform work while on a scaffold, this online training includes chapter quizzes and a final exam. Participants will receive a certificate of completion. For more information or to register, visit Safway.com May 1-31, 2017.

During Safety Week 2017, Safway will focus on three key programs to improve safety:

Near Hits

According to Amedee, recognizing and reporting near hits are crucial. "Discussing a near hit gives us the opportunity to develop corrective actions and relay the information to all relevant parties," he noted.

Good Catches

"If we train ourselves to pay close attention to our surroundings, we can prevent many injuries," said Amedee. "Imagine the following scenarios playing out on jobsites across the United States: spilled coffee, tools left in a walkway, workers distracted by a nearby conversation -- and all the others like them. These scenarios may seem small and inconsequential, but all of them can easily lead to a fall, injury or other safety incident."

Stop Work

"Whenever anyone believes a situation exists that places a person or equipment at risk or danger, they should take the responsibility to stop and assess the situation," explained Amedee."It may take a minute or less to stop and evaluate a situation -- a minute that could prevent an injury or even save a life."

OSHA is partnering with key groups to assist with this effort, including NIOSH, the National Occupational Research Agenda (NORA), OSHA-approved State Plans, state consultation programs, CPWR, the American Society of Safety Engineers (ASSE), the National Safety Council, the National Construction Safety Executives (NCSE), the U.S. Air Force, and the OSHA Training Institute (OTI) Education Centers.

