ABC award in recognition of "world-class safety"

WAUKESHA, WI--(Marketwired - March 28, 2017) - Safway's Laurel, Maryland, branch has received a National Safety Excellence Award for what the Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) termed "world-class safety processes."

"Associated Builders and Contractors is proud to honor members who have created world-class safety processes and a safety culture where every employee understands that the well-being of those around them is everyone's responsibility," said 2017 ABC National Chair Chuck Goodrich, president of Gaylor Electric Inc., in announcing the awards. "These leading merit shop contractors have shown a top-down, uncompromising commitment to safety and share ABC's goal of achieving zero-incident construction jobsites."

Safway is "part of a select group of ABC contractor members whose achievements in the field of construction safety are considered exceptional," added Greg Sizemore, ABC's vice president of health and safety.

The National Safety Excellence Award winners were selected from among the elite ABC member firms that achieved Diamond, Platinum and Gold status in ABC's Safety Training Evaluation Process (STEP) in 2016.

The ABC National Safety Excellence Awards recognize companies who "exhibit a continued commitment to jobsite safety and whose safety performance and programs are judged to be exemplary" by the ABC National Environment, Health and Safety (EH&S) Committee, the ABC said in announcing the honor. Awards are based on data submitted via STEP applications, essay questions and video interviews with company presidents, CEOs and/or principals about their corporate safety culture. Award categories are based on a company's total work hours per calendar year and placement within the North American Industry Classification System (NAICS).

Laurel Branch Manager Gary Boncich and Multi-Branch Environmental Health & Safety (EHS) Manager Sarah M. Coyne were on hand to receive the honor at the 2016 National Safety Excellence Awards' 26th banquet in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on March 2, 2017.

"At Safway, safety is paramount. We as a branch cannot achieve success in the absence of safety. It's futile to measure productivity or efficiency unless each individual goes home safe every day," said Boncich. "Managers can teach, implement programs and monitor, but the field crews need to own our safety culture, and they do. We had to have numerous safety and health programs in place to win this award, but it really comes down to what happens on the jobsite."

Paul Amedee, Safway's vice president of EHS, noted that the company's safety vision is "not to be simply 'compliant,' but to drive overall safety improvement in our industry." He added, "Every day we need everyone, on every jobsite and in every workplace, to get involved and practice good safety. We all understand that unless everyone on the job goes home safe to their family at the end of the day, the rest of it doesn't matter."

Safway has established 10 Life-Saving Rules along with a Stop Work Policy to ensure every employee understands that his or her actions are critical to ensuring safety throughout the thousands of jobsites across North America. Safway Group is also partnering with the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and The Center for Construction Research and Training (CPWR) on a national initiative to prevent falls, the leading cause of work-related injury and deaths.

About Safway Group

With more than 115 locations in the U.S. and Canada and distribution channels worldwide, Safway Group delivers high-performance multiservice solutions -- THE SMART WAY®. Offering the widest range of equipment and the greatest depth of expertise in access, scaffolding, insulation, fireproofing and coatings, Safway Group companies include All-American Scaffold; CL Coatings; Dalco; Industrial Coatings & Fireproofing; MobleySafway; New England Scaffolding; Redi Solutions; Safway Atlantic; Safway Services; Safway Services Canada; S&E Bridge & Scaffold; and Swing Staging. With the most advanced engineering team; an exclusive project management system; award-winning safety; market-leading brands including Spider®, Power Climber® and Power Climber Wind®; and proprietary products like the QuikDeck® Suspended Access System, Safway Group companies design and implement innovative, quality solutions at the lowest total installed cost for projects of any size and scope. Safway has been an industry leader since 1936 and serves commercial construction, elevator, infrastructure (bridges, railroads, airports, shipping ports, stadiums and arenas), manufacturing, marine, petrochemical, power (traditional and renewable), and oil and gas customers worldwide. For more information about Safway Group, visit: www.safwaygroup.com.

PHOTO AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/3/28/11G134271/Images/Laurel_National_STEP_Award-cddaa7ead09aba16857a33dfdd0fe167.jpg