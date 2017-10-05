Sage Brings Cloud Inventory Management to Small Business Customers

Universal updates to Sage One enable business builders to integrate stock management with accounting across 6 other countries -- all in the cloud

ATLANTA, GA--(Marketwired - Oct 5, 2017) - Sage, a market leader in cloud accounting software, today announced a universal update to Sage One that enables customers to manage physical stock, and associate stock with costs, all in the cloud. Responding to requests from customers to help them increase business profitability, Sage developed the additional inventory management features for Sage One in line with the needs of small business customers.

Why inventory for small business

Stock means cash for businesses of all sizes. But for small businesses the pressures of great inventory management are even more pertinent. Finding the balance between providing excellent customer service and carrying the right amount of stock is a common challenge for growing businesses.

Sage developed 'Sage One Simple Inventory' to help customers:

Manage inflows and outflows of stock based on sales and purchase invoices

Plan for seasonal changes and popular retail periods

Monitor stock levels with indicators and caution workflows

Integrate sales processes with accounting

According to data from Sage's recently published Sweating the Small Stuff report, small businesses are already stretched for time as they spend between 230 and 240 days per year on admin tasks relating to accounting, payroll, and HR alone, which equates to 17% of total manpower spent on administrative tasks each year. Sage One's ability to help streamline those administrative tasks for Small Business is now bolstered by added inventory management features. Reducing waste and decreasing the time stock spends in the warehouse allows small businesses to have greater control of their cash flow -- meaning business owners can focus on what they love.

Cloud momentum

With more than 1 million new customers following Sage to the cloud in 2016, clearly small businesses are beginning to see the advantages of new technology.

At Sage Summit 2017, Sage made a commitment to its 3 million customers worldwide to deliver world class cloud products, and provide seamless and consistent updates to their customers in all regions -- this latest update to Sage One is the fruition of this vision.

"Sage One Simple Inventory is another step towards moving our customers closer to a professional environment for entrepreneurs where admin is invisible by 2020, freeing up business builders to follow their dreams," said Nick Goode, EVP of Product at Sage. "We have our foot on the gas and will continue to deliver the solutions to market that our customers demand of us -- delighting them with seamless updates that help them meet their ambitions."

The Sage One team is dedicated to helping businesses manage their stock more efficiently and profitably. Over the coming weeks and months, Sage will be adding more customer lead features to help with Purchase and Sales Orders.

As part of the Sage Business Cloud, Sage One Simple Inventory is now available in the U.S., UK, Ireland, Canada, France and Germany. For more information on how stock can be tied to inventory please click here.

