Sage Enterprise Intelligence on-boards 1000th customer

RICHMOND, BC--(Marketwired - Oct 18, 2017) - Sage, a market leader in cloud accounting software, today announced that 1000 customers are now using the Sage Enterprise Intelligence (SEI) solution. Designed to help Enterprise customers manage Business Intelligence, SEI is available globally and integrates with Sage Enterprise level business management solutions.

One of the 1000 customers to select Sage Enterprise Intelligence to manage their business data is Avon Rubber, a design and engineering group based in the US, UK and Europe and serving customers globally.

Mike DePasquale, Group Enterprise Systems Manager at Avon Rubber plc said, "Sage Enterprise Intelligence is providing our global operations analysis and reporting capabilities it's never had before. We continue to extend and deepen our use of SEI's innovative and powerful features across our enterprise, within what is truly a self-sustainable environment."

Jennifer Warawa, EVP of Partners, Accountants and Alliances at Sage said, "For over 1000 businesses to select Sage Enterprise Intelligence as their BI solution is a ringing endorsement of the caliber of our partners and their solutions. We have customers from all trades using SEI to manage their data, from manufacturing, distribution and service industries. In each corner of the globe 1000 businesses are reducing the time spent on analysis and reporting and making faster, more informed decisions all with Sage Enterprise Intelligence. This is exciting and it's really just the beginning!"

Launched in June 2013, Sage Enterprise Intelligence is the Business Intelligence solution for Sage enterprise products. Available in North America, Europe, South Africa, Middle East, Australia and New Zealand, SEI provides businesses with innovative self-service analytics and reporting capabilities that are accessible via the web or any mobile device.

SEI is seamlessly integrated with Sage business solutions and comes with several prebuilt data cubes, drill down inquiries, role-based dashboards, reports and financial statements. Its OLAP (online analytical processing) technology supports data migrations and consolidation of multi-source data. The SEI software is based on two user types, Web and Mobile, and is licenced by concurrent user. It's also available in the Cloud for Sage X3.

Greg Brown, President of Tangerine Software the OEM for SEI, said, "We're grateful to Sage for its collaboration and continued support in making Sage Enterprise Intelligence a household name within its global ecosystem. SEI is truly providing Sage customers business analytics and reporting capabilities they didn't previously have access to."

