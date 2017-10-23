Sage Enterprise Intelligence Onboards 1000th Customer

1000 Sage customers in three years experiencing great business intelligence

ATLANTA, GA--(Marketwired - Oct 23, 2017) - Sage, a market leader in cloud accounting software, today announced that 1000 customers are now using the Sage Enterprise Intelligence (SEI) solution. Designed to help enterprise customers manage Business Intelligence, SEI is available globally and integrates with Sage Enterprise level business management solutions.

1000 Customers and Counting

One of the 1000 customers to select Sage Enterprise Intelligence to manage their business data is Avon Rubber, a design and engineering group that serves customers globally with locations in the United States, United Kingdom and Europe.

According to Mike DePasquale, Group Enterprise Systems Manager, Avon Rubber plc, "Sage Enterprise Intelligence is providing our global operations with analysis and reporting capabilities it's never had before. We continue to extend and deepen our use of SEI's innovative and powerful features across our enterprise, within what is truly a self-sustainable environment."

"With over 1000 businesses to select Sage Enterprise Intelligence as their BI solution, it is a ringing endorsement of the caliber of our partners and their solutions," said Jennifer Warawa, EVP of Partners, Accountants and Alliances at Sage. "We have customers from all trades using SEI to manage their data, from manufacturing, distribution and service industries. In each corner of the globe 1000 businesses are reducing the time spent on analysis and reporting and making faster, more informed decisions all with Sage Enterprise Intelligence. This is exciting and it's really just the beginning!"

Sage Enterprise Intelligence

Launched in June 2013, Sage Enterprise Intelligence is the Business Intelligence solution for Sage enterprise products. Available in North America, Europe, South Africa, Middle East, Australia and New Zealand, SEI provides businesses with innovative self-serve analytics and reporting capabilities that are accessible via the web or any mobile device.

SEI is seamlessly integrated with Sage business solutions and comes with several prebuilt data cubes, drill down inquiries, role-based dashboards, reports and financial statements. Its OLAP (online analytical processing) technology supports data migrations and consolidation of multi-source data. The SEI software is based on two user types, Web and Mobile, and is licenced by concurrent user. It's also available in the Cloud for Sage X3 business users.

"We're grateful to Sage for its collaboration and continued support in making Sage Enterprise Intelligence a household name within its global ecosystem," said Greg Brown, President of Tangerine Software, the OEM for SEI. "SEI is truly providing Sage customers business analytics and reporting capabilities they didn't previously have access to."

