Sage Foundation launches US$1 million Enterprise Fund to back the brightest ideas from non-profits around the world

RICHMOND, BC--(Marketwired - Feb 22, 2017) - Sage, a market leader in cloud accounting software, has today launched Sage Foundation's Enterprise Fund. The new US$1 million fund is open to non-profits with enterprising ideas to help improve the lives of military veterans, young people or women and girls in local communities.

Every day, across Canada, inspiring non-profit leaders, volunteers and their supporters are working tirelessly to make their communities better places to live. Sage Foundation's Enterprise Fund has been designed to support those organizations generate further income, create new initiatives or enhance existing and proven activity.

The US$1 million will be split between two rounds of US$500,000; with the second round ready for release in July 2017. Applications for the first round are open until April 5; grants between US$5,000 and US$35,000 will then be awarded to successful applicants.

All applications that fulfil the eligibility criteria will be considered. However, Sage Foundation are especially keen to support organizations that are currently small but have ambitions to expand, grow and deliver sustainable change. It is also hoped that the fund will support traditionally hard to fundraise needs such as; capital projects, core running costs or new innovations.

"Non-profit organizations depend on the dedication of its staff and volunteers to provide necessary support for vulnerable groups in local communities, but they also need funding to take action on vital projects and deliver on their noble missions," said Paul Struthers, EVP and Managing Director of Sage, Canada. "The Sage Foundation's Enterprise Fund is now set up to fulfil this need, so that more positive change can take place in the communities we serve."

Sage Foundation's Enterprise Fund was originally announced at Sage Summit in Chicago in July 2016, part of a series of new initiatives to mobilise Sage colleagues, partners and customers around a common vision for change. As part of 2017's new Sage Summit Tour, Sage Foundation will be working with Sage's brilliant network of business builders to take action together.

Since January 2016, Sage Foundation has been taking action to build sustainable social, economic and entrepreneurial opportunities in Sage's local communities around the world. While Sage has donated more than 511 employee volunteer days in Canada and 255 grants to support various global non-profit organizations since the launch of Sage Foundation, there is still much more to be done to help drive positive change in our communities. By investing in non-profit partners that are helping people reach their true potential, Sage is committed to doing business the right way.

Sage Foundation is powered by the '2+2+2' model. Through this, Sage Foundation donates: 2% of employee time each year (up to 5 volunteer days), 2% of free cash flow in grants and 2 donated software licenses to eligible partners.

Click here to check if your non-profit is eligible for Sage Foundation's Enterprise Fund. Follow @sagefoundation for the latest from our community.

Additional resources:

Learn more on Sage Advice

Connect with Sage on LinkedIn

Follow Sage News in the News Room

Follow Sage on YouTube

Like Sage on Facebook

Follow Sage on Twitter (@SageNAmerica)

Follow Sage on Google+

Follow Sage on Instagram





About Sage

Sage is the market and technology leader for integrated accounting, payroll and payment systems, supporting the ambition of entrepreneurs and business builders.

Today, business builders measure success in strong relationships, partnerships, and communities. It's why Sage helps drive today's business builders with the most intelligent and flexible cloud-enabled software, support and advice to manage everything from money to people.

Daily, more than 13,000 Sage colleagues in 23 countries work with a thriving global community of over 3 million entrepreneurs, business owners, tradespeople, accountants, partners and developers to champion the success of business builders everywhere. And as a FTSE 100 business, we are passionate about doing business the right way, supporting our local communities through the Sage Foundation.

Sage -- a market leader for integrated accounting, payroll and payment systems, supporting the ambition of the world's entrepreneurs. www.sage.com