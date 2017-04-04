Sage Gold Drills 5.1 Meters of 1.17 g/t Gold, 190.5 g/t Silver, 0.56% Lead and 1.11% Zinc at Onaman

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 4, 2017) - Sage Gold Inc. (the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:SGX) is pleased to announce the completion of its recently announced preliminary drilling program at the historical Headway deposit located within the Company's Onaman property in northwestern Ontario (please see the Company's news release of February 8, 2017). Six holes were drilled for a total of 887 meters over a strike length of 640 meters; holes varied from 84 to 201 meters in depth at from 45 to 55 degrees. A total of 226 samples were taken, including blanks, standards and duplicated that were inserted into the sample stream in accordance with industry QAQC standards.

Nigel Lees (President and CEO) stated; "Whereas silver, copper, lead and zinc results are generally as anticipated, gold results came as something of a surprise, ranging from negligible to fractions of a gram for the most part as expected in the peripheries of VMS systems and as reflected in the historical results, with outliers ranging up to a high of 14.45 grams per ton ("g/t") in hole SG17H01 (87.82-88.21 meters, 0.39 meters drill width, 0.33 meters true width). This sample also ran 1,665 g/t silver (53.5 ounces per tonne), 0.15% copper, 5.54% lead and 6.89% zinc, within a 5.4 meter (true width) continuously mineralized interval running a composite average of 1.17 g/t gold, 190.5 g/t silver, 0.56% lead and 1.11% zinc."

Other notable intercepts include the following:

HOLE FROM TO WIDTH (TRUE) meters GOLD g/t SILVER g/t COPPER ppm LEAD % ZINC % SG17H01 78.00 79.00 0.90 0.80 462 1395 3.66 2.98 " 83.00 89.00 5.40 1.17 180 21 0.56 1.11 including 87.82 88.21 0.33 14.45 1665 1500 5.54 6.89 SG17H02 31.80 35.00 3.01 0.27 11 1325 0.19 2.31 " 148.30 148.90 0.49 2.61 16 304 0.27 0.63 SG17H03 80.86 109.00 23.05 0.26 29.20 650.56 0.53 1.61 " 170.00 174.38 3.72 0.41 30.31 2645.68 0.05 2.60 SG17H04 18.10 19.00 0.74 0.58 98.3 1260 3.77 5.55 " 36.10 37.50 1.21 0.48 37 410 1.49 4.04 " 61.00 71.00 9.1 0.17 12.70 138.9 0.24 1.46 SG17H05 115.20 123.00 7.07 0.07 9.46 348.58 0.12 1.15 SG17H06 69.00 70.62 1.36 0.14 100.40 301.36 0.43 1.77

As conveyed in the Company's previous news release: "Sage geologists believe that this zone may be near a zone of focused hydrothermal discharge and associated metal concentration, and that the lithological, alteration, mineralogical and geochemical data derived from detailed analyses of fresh drill core may provide critical clues enabling them to vector in on previously undetected VMS targets in the immediate area." The program has proven very successful in this regard, particularly given the previously unknown presence of gold in the system.

Last drilled between 1949-1952 by Headvue Mines Ltd. along with a half dozen holes drilled by Noranda in 1974, the Company's recent drilling program has confirmed the presence of fairly persistent base and precious metal mineralization within intensely hydrothermally altered and tectonized, mostly mafic volcanic rocks and their derivatives over the entire strike length tested, often including several mineralized intervals within individual holes. Similar to historical results, many mineralized intervals range from under 1, up to 2 meters in true thickness, with a smaller number ranging up to and in excess of 20 meters in true thickness. Base and precious metal values and ratios vary considerably in both. Some of the intervals are suggestive of sheared stringer-type VMS mineralization, whereas others appear too thick and too massive and are thus more suggestive of more proximal VMS mineralization, that which is of primary interest and significance. Overall, the impression is that of being on the edge of or near one or more VMS lenses.

The Onaman VMS system is large in scale, long-lived and complex as evidenced by several, related mineralized zones of different ages and metal composition, and several generations of widespread and often intense hydrothermal mineralization. This complexity is amplified by several structural events including shearing, which complicates the understanding of the time-space relationships integral to VMS deposits and their zonation. It is the interpretation of all the lithological and multi-element data provided by this new core that will provide Sage geologists with vital information leading to the delineation of new, step-out drill targets. This is the current focus of Sage's Onaman exploration team.

The Company will provide additional information and updates regarding its progress at the Onaman on a timely basis.

Update on Clavos Surface Drilling

Drilling at the Clavos property continues. Sage has completed 7 holes in the "Gap" area between the 960 zone and the main mine zone. Sage has also completed one of two holes on the western side of the mine zone with the aim of increasing the resource in the upper part of the mine. Assay results are forthcoming for both the Gap and western drilling and will be released on a timely basis.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Sage's consulting geologist, Avrom E. Howard, MSc, PGeo, who is a Qualified Person ("QP") as defined in National Instrument 43-101.

About Sage Gold

The Company is a mineral exploration and development company which has primary interests in near-term production and exploration properties in Ontario Its main properties are the Clavos Gold property in Timmins and the 100% owned Lynx copper, gold, silver property and other exploration properties in the Beardmore-Geraldton Gold Camp. Technical reports and information relating to the properties can be obtained from the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) website at www.sedar.com and www.sagegoldinc.com.

Sage currently plans to complete a reserve estimate and a pre-feasibility study on the Clavos property. In the event that a production decision is made that is not based on a feasibility study of mineral reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101, readers are cautioned that there is increased uncertainty and higher risk of economic and technical failure associated with such a production decision.

