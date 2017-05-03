Sage Gold Grade Thickness Model-High Grade Zones-Clavos

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - May 3, 2017) - Sage Gold Inc. (the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:SGX) has completed a Grade times Thickness model for the Clavos gold deposit located 32 kms east north east in the prolific East Timmins Gold Camp. The purpose of this analysis is to determine plunge trends for the higher grade gold mineralization within the Clavos gold system. An outcome of this work is that a number of high grade intersections are proximal to primary structures below the 300 metre level controlling the lens geometry. These uncut assays in these intersections were drilled by Kinross and previously reported by United Tex Sol Mines Inc. and include the following as reported in press releases:

KC 99-131- 94.6g/t over 9.6 metres uncut - (press release September 21, 1999)

KC 99-137- 61.59g/t over 3 metres uncut (press release November 17, 1999)

KC 99- 155W- 85.15g/t over 3.2 metres uncut (press release March 2, 2000)

These holes are assumed to be reported as drill core lengths.

The development of the grade thickness model as detailed below has led to a re-interpretation of the potential plunge directions and controls on the gold mineralization at Clavos. The majority of the higher grade composites occur below the 300 meter level below and adjacent to the mine infrastructure. The intersection of the high angle back thrust faults with the low angle imbricate thrust faults are within reach of drill stations on the 225, 285 and 300 levels. The model also provides vectors to potential new gold plunge directions higher in the Clavos deposit such as at the 100 metre east level. Underground definition drilling will commence on May 7th on the 100 metre east level. Further underground drilling will follow from the 225 level to fill in up plunge from KC99-137 and from the 285 and 300 levels to test up plunge from KC99-131 and 155W.

Nigel Lees, President and CEO commented, "This modeling will provide Sage with the analytical framework to more precisely target underground definition, exploration and resource drilling. The exercise of plotting grade times width across the Clavos deposit has yielded higher grade plunge trends that will potentially outline additional resources. We are looking forward to the commencement of our underground drill program and expect to be drilling these higher grade zones next month."

Sage has recently completed a compilation of the surface and diamond drilling assay database focusing on the gold mineralization by computing composite weighted average grades over core lengths for the major gold zones specified in the 2012 NI 43-101 resource estimation report as well as sub-zones not included in this report. The drill database includes holes which have been previously disclosed by previous operators such as those quoted above and holes which are in the drill database. This data comprised 569 surface diamond drill holes for all of the Clavos area drilling totalling 126,894 m for an average drill hole length of 225 m. A total of 837 underground drill holes with a combined length of 64,225 m and an average length of 77 m were also provided. The Clavos area drilling spans a strike length of 3.3 km covered by 171 geological cross-sections spaced from 15 metres to 30 metres apart. A total of 30,836 surface drilling assays and 13,912 underground drilling assays.

GRADE / THICKNESS CALCULATIONS

Composite intervals were based on a minimum cut-off grade of 2.75 g/t over a minimum true width of 1.2 metres. Grade capping was set at 90 g/t affecting 29 assays. An allowance of 2 metres for internal dilution was employed factoring in the stockwork and replacement veining style of gold mineralization. True widths were calculated by applying a 30% correction factor to the assay core lengths.

A total of 499 grade (grams) / true width (m) composites were manually calculated from the surface drilling database. The composites having a grams x m product greater than 30 total 46.

A typical example of some of the high grade composites are the historic holes KC99-131, 155W, KC00-176 and 159 which were drilled by Kinross exploring the property in 1999 and 2000. Please note that drill holes KC99-131,137,155W as originally reported above have been cut to 90g/t and are reported as true widths.

The table below is a sampling of some of the higher grade composites.

TABLE: SELECTED COMPOSITES CUT TO 90 GRAMS

HOLE_ID FROM TO GRADE (G)

CUT 90 G TRUE WIDTH (M) G X M CL_KC99-131 341 350.6 30.5 7.38 225 CL_KC00-176 327.2 333.95 34.78 5.19 181 CL_KC00-159 298.5 306.5 24.26 6.15 149 CL_KC99-137 409.13 411.13 30.83 2.31 71 CL_KC99-155W 650.8 655 17.91 3.23 58

A total of 515 grade (grams) / true width (m) composites were manually calculated from the underground drilling database. The composites having a grams x m product greater than 30 total 70. Refer to the Sage website - www.sagegoldinc.com - longitudinal plot of the grade thickness model.

MODELING PARAMETERS

Since the four major mineralized vein systems are stratabound in nature and located proximal to the steeply dipping Pipestone Thrust Fault, a longitudinal projection of the centroids of the composite intervals for each hole was projected to a vertical WEST/ EAST plane. The grade estimation parameters employed a search radius of 60 metres selecting 13 nearest grade composite by Inverse Distance Squared method in 3D, then plotting and contouring the values on a 2D longitudinal section where the drill holes pierce the section. The G X M product was contoured in colour ranges set at 5 to 8; 8 to 13; 13 to 21; 21 to 34; 34 to 55; 55 to 89; > 89.

INTERPRETATION

The grade / thickness geological model reveals six major structures cross-cutting the main mine stratigraphy and the Pipestone Thrust Fault. The orientation and arrangement of these structures also displays a remarkable symmetry with structural lineaments interpreted from airborne magnetics. In a regional context, four of these arcuate structures exhibit the habit of imbricate thrust faults facing to the southeast. They conform with right lateral strike-slip deformation during the later stages of the D2 deformation compressional juxtaposing the Kidd-Munro ultramafic assemblage with the Davidson-Tisdale felsic volcanics. The imbricate thrust faults have orientations varying from 55 degrees to 70 degrees and transect the grade / thickness model at shallow angles to the west. A conjugate series of four back thrust faults with orientations at Az 150 degrees steeply crosscut the longitudinal section facing to the east. These faults served as important fluid corridors enhancing gold enrichment processes.

The geological, modeling computations and interpretations of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Sage's consulting geologist, Peter Hubacheck, P. Geo, who is a Qualified Person ("QP") as defined in National Instrument 43-101. Len MacKenzie, P.Geo. guided the geologic modeling of the grade / thickness exercise.

About Sage Gold

The Company is a mineral exploration and development company which has primary interests in near-term production and exploration properties in Ontario. Its main properties are the Clavos Gold property, 100% owned, in Timmins and the 100% owned Onaman property and other exploration properties in the Beardmore-Geraldton Gold Camp. Technical reports and information relating to the properties can be obtained from the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) website at www.sedar.com and www.sagegoldinc.com.

Sage currently plans to complete a reserve estimate and a pre-feasibility study on the Clavos property. In the event that a production decision is made that is not based on a feasibility study of mineral reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101, readers are cautioned that there is increased uncertainty and higher risk of economic and technical failure associated with such a production decision.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT: Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward looking information and the Company cautions readers that forward looking information is based on certain assumptions and risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations of the Company included in this news release. This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements", which often, but not always, can be identified by the use of words such as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". These statements are based on information currently available to the Company and the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements with respect to the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur.

Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results relating to, among other things, results of exploration, metallurgical processing, project development, reclamation and capital costs of the Company's mineral properties, and the Company's financial condition and prospects, could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements for many reasons such as, but are not limited to: failure to identify mineral resources; failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves; the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results; delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals; political risks; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates; fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in the development of projects; capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry; and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements. These and other factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Shares 68,486,783