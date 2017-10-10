Sage Introduces Sage Business Cloud

The One and Only Cloud Platform Designed for Every Stage of Customer Business Growth

ATLANTA, GA--(Marketwired - Oct 10, 2017) - Sage, the market leader in cloud business management solutions with 3 million global customers, today unveiled Sage Business Cloud. Built to respond to the demands of modern companies, this solution is designed to be the only cloud platform that businesses will ever need. Sage Business Cloud offers a powerful set of cloud products for small business Accounting and advanced Financial Management to industry specific Enterprise Management software. Customers can join the platform at any stage of their business journey, and continue to grow as company needs evolve.

"Sage Business Cloud is the next transformative wave of business software. As the fourth industrial revolution continues to take hold, we want to make our customers lives simple. Businesses of all shapes and sizes need products that aid productivity, enable them to respond at lightning speed and deliver insights as well as opportunity. We have our foot on the gas and are ready to meet the needs of the most important people to our business -- our customers. And we are just getting started," said Stephen Kelly, CEO, Sage.

Sage Business Cloud is purpose-built to support the next generation of business, and features a set of core products -- including Accounting, Financials, Enterprise Management, People, Payroll, Payments and Banking-designed to meet the complex needs of every company. Sage Business Cloud users will also have access to a comprehensive marketplace of add-on applications to create the complete solution that meets their unique business needs.

According to the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud Core Financial Management Suites for Midsize, Large and Global Enterprises1 "the market for core financial management suites has been static for many years. However, over the last 12 to 18 months, cloud core financial management suites have matured to such an extent that they have disrupted this static market. This reflects the increasing prevalence of postmodern enterprise resource planning strategies. Postmodern enterprise resource planning is the deconstruction of suite-centric, monolithic, on-premises enterprise resource planning deployments into loosely coupled applications, some of which can be domain suites (such as core financials or HCM) or smaller footprint applications that are integrated as needed."

Sage is committed to providing a unified set of solutions that ensure long-term customer success. Broadening customer offerings and supporting end-to-end business management, the company recently acquired Intacct (for cloud Financial Management Solutions), Fairsail (for Human Capital Management) and Compass (for analytics and benchmarking).

In addition, the Sage Business Cloud platform will benefit from the latest advances in artificial intelligence and machine learning to help businesses increase productivity and efficiency.

Kriti Sharma, VP of Artificial Intelligence at Sage said, "Artificial Intelligence is already helping us in our everyday lives by reducing the burden of administrative tasks and enhancing the performance of the workforce. Today, we are embedding AI and Machine Learning into Sage Business Cloud, so users can increase productivity at any point in the business journey."

Sage Business Cloud will be available for new and existing customers in US, Canada and UK countries from 10th October with further global roll out planned for this year and next.

