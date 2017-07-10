Sage Partners with XM Developments to Deliver Integrated eCommerce Solutions for Small & Medium Businesses

Global partnership will enable small & medium businesses to improve efficiency and drive incremental revenue

RICHMOND, BC--(Marketwired - Jul 10, 2017) - Sage, the market leader for integrated accounting, payroll and payment systems, has announced a new global partnership with XM Developments. The agreement with the global leader in integrated eCommerce solutions will extend the current Sage X3 OEM partnership to Sage 300 and Sage 100 accounting and business management solutions.

The XM Developments product, branded as Sage eCommerce, will now be the eCommerce solution of choice for the Sage X3, Sage 300, and Sage 100 product lines.

Sage extended its exclusive global partnership with XM Developments for its ability to deliver Sage customers with unparalleled integration between the eCommerce front end and the Sage platform.

This announcement demonstrates Sage's commitment to deliver integrated industry solutions designed to enable businesses to efficiently and effectively grow their operations. This commitment is enabled by the feature-rich functionality and deep integration with Sage solutions offered by Sage eCommerce.

Sage eCommerce provides the following enhanced benefits to Sage customers:

Replicates seamlessly the business logic predefined in Sage, such as pricing, inventory, sales, and customer data, on the eCommerce platform

Provides real-time orders and payment integration with Sage

Boosts online sales with advanced cross-sell and digital marketing capabilities

Delivers enterprise-class security and scalability

Ensures ongoing compatibility with future Sage 300 and Sage 100 releases, as well as Sage X3 releases

"This partnership is of strategic importance to us," stated Nick Goode, Executive Vice President, Product. "More and more of our customers are looking at eCommerce as a means to optimize and streamline their processes and drive incremental revenue. With Sage eCommerce fully integrated into our business management portfolio of products, we will enable them to do just that."

"XM Developments and Sage both share a common goal to empower and enable small and medium businesses with the necessary tools to succeed," said Jim McLean, Chief Executive Officer of XM Developments. "With out-of-the-box integration, Sage eCommerce is a natural digital extension for customers who run their businesses on Sage. We look forward to our strengthened partnership to seamlessly enable Sage customers to make eCommerce a core part of their offering."

Sage eCommerce, available globally, is already fully integrated with Sage X3 and Sage 300, and is scheduled to be integrated with Sage 100 for Q2 2018.

Additional resources:

Like Sage on Facebook - @SageNAmerica

Follow Sage on Twitter - @SageNAmerica

Follow Sage News http://www.sage.com/company/news-and-events

About Sage

Sage is the market leader for integrated accounting, payroll and payment systems, supporting the ambition of the world's entrepreneurs. Sage began as a small business in the UK 30 years ago and over 13000 colleagues now support millions of entrepreneurs across 23 countries as they power the global economy. We reinvent and simplify business accounting through brilliant technology, working with a thriving community of entrepreneurs, business owners, tradespeople, accountants, partners and developers. And as a FTSE 100 business, we are active in supporting our local communities and invest in making a real difference through the philanthropy of the Sage Foundation.

Sage -- the market leader for integrated accounting, payroll and payment systems, supporting the ambition of the world's entrepreneurs.

www.sage.com

About XM Developments

XM Developments, a global leader in integrated eCommerce solutions, is the developer of Sage eCommerce, the world's only Sage certified eCommerce solution. Fully integrated with Sage, Sage eCommerce enables customers to easily and seamlessly extend their Sage platform to the world of eCommerce. XM Developments has customers across 10 countries with an annual transaction volume exceeding $500 million. Learn more at xmdevelopments.com.

Follow XM Developments on Twitter - @Sage_eCommerce

Connect with XM Developments on LinkedIn