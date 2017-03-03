Sage Retains Integral Wealth to Provide Market Support Services

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 3, 2017) - Sage Gold Inc. (TSX VENTURE:SGX) ("Sage") is pleased to announce that it has retained Integral Wealth Securities Limited ("Integral") to provide Market-Making services in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") policies. Integral will trade securities of Sage on the TSXV for the purposes of maintaining an orderly market for and improving the liquidity of Sage's common shares.

In consideration of the services provided by Integral, Sage will pay Integral a monthly cash fee of $5,500. Integral will not receive any shares or options as compensation. The agreement has an initial term of 12 months subject to the rights of Sage to terminate after 3 months on 7 days prior written notice. Following the 12-month anniversary of the agreement, Sage may terminate the agreement at any time on 30 days prior written notice.

Integral and its clients may have or may acquire a direct interest in the securities of Sage. Sage and Integral are unrelated and unaffiliated entities. Integral is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada ("IIROC") and can access all Canadian Stock Exchange and Alternative Trading Systems. The capital and securities required for any trades undertaken by Integral as principal will be provided by Integral.

About Integral Wealth

Integral Wealth Securities Limited is a national, independent investment dealer that provides private and public issuers with investment banking services, institutional investors and public issuers with capital markets services and affluent individuals with wealth management services. Founded in 2003, the firm has established capabilities in market making, energy banking, and private debt / equity.

About Sage Gold

The Company is a mineral exploration and development company which has primary interests in near-term production and exploration properties in Ontario. Its main properties are the Clavos Gold property in Timmins and the 100% owned Lynx copper, gold, silver property and other exploration properties in the Beardmore-Geraldton Gold Camp. Technical reports and information relating to the properties can be obtained from the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) website at www.sedar.com and www.sagegoldinc.com.

