Sage Summit 2017 to attract thousands of Business Builders to Atlanta

Entrepreneur George Foreman to headline, as CEO Stephen Kelly outlines Sage's tech vision on May 9-11

ATLANTA, GA--(Marketwired - Apr 13, 2017) - The UK's biggest tech company today announced the lineup for Sage Summit U.S., a flagship gathering of business builders and entrepreneurs, taking place May 9-11 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. Notable entrepreneur George Foreman will headline the conference to inspire and motivate businesses at every stage of their journey -- from start-ups to mid-sized and enterprise.

Foreman will join Sage CEO Stephen Kelly and other speakers in a three-day experience that will showcase how businesses can embrace an admin free business with artificial intelligence (AI), bots, and blockchain to be best positioned for success in a changing world.

Foreman, an Olympic gold medalist, two-time world boxing champion and knockout entrepreneur, will share personal experiences to help companies stay relevant and competitive, as well as inspire growth. Last year's Sage Summit in Chicago drew thousands of attendees and featured speakers including Gwyneth Paltrow, Ashton Kutcher, Zooey Deschanel, Robert Herjavec and more.

"Entrepreneurism is critical to building a profession, growing a successful business and, overall, creating a strong economy. I'm thrilled to share my experiences and lessons learned at an event that's focused on growing and supporting entrepreneurs of all kinds," said Foreman.

In addition to Foreman, attendees will hear from an accomplished line of speakers, as well as Sage executives including Nancy Harris, EVP, Sage North America and Nick Goode, EVP of Product Management to discuss Sage's tech vision for the future.

Summit attendees will also have the opportunity to:

Network and learn: Receive product training and actionable advice that can be applied to their own businesses

Mentor and collaborate: Connect with some of the most innovative and interesting entrepreneurs, thought leaders, and big thinkers

Experience and preview smart technologies: Get up-close and personal with more than 150 sponsors and cutting-edge technologies designed to support business growth

"This May at Summit, Atlanta will become a hotbed of inspiration and technology for entrepreneurs and small business owners -- or 'Business Builders' as we call them. Embracing new innovation in technology and embracing the fourth industrial revolution will be crucial to their success today and tomorrow," said Stephen Kelly, CEO of Sage. "We're excited to celebrate, support and inspire these business builders with this fantastic event in our U.S. hometown, Atlanta."

Sage Summit U.S. is will be supported by Microsoft and American Express as diamond sponsors and Kemble as a platinum sponsor, amongst others. For more information or to register, please visit https://www.sage.com/sage-summit/en-us/.

About Sage:

Sage is the market and technology leader for integrated accounting, payroll and payment systems, supporting the ambition of entrepreneurs and business builders. Today, business builders measure success in strong relationships, partnerships, and communities. It's why Sage helps drive today's business builders with the most intelligent and flexible cloud-enabled software, support and advice to manage everything from money to people. Daily, more than 13,000 Sage colleagues in 23 countries work with a thriving global community of over 3 million entrepreneurs, business owners, tradespeople, accountants, partners and developers to champion the success of business builders everywhere. And as a FTSE 100 business, we are passionate about doing business the right way, supporting our local communities through the Sage Foundation.

For more information, visit www.sage.com