Sage Summit U.S. 2017 Spotlights AI and Innovation

Full Agenda for Top Technology, Business and Entrepreneurship Event Includes Bot Camp, "Office of the Future" Pop-up and Insights from a Wide Range of Tech Experts

ATLANTA, GA--(Marketwired - Apr 27, 2017) - Sage, the global market leader in cloud accounting and business management software, today unveiled the final agenda for its flagship gathering of business builders and entrepreneurs, Sage Summit U.S., taking place May 9-11 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. Sage Summit U.S. is the 8th event in a global series that has engaged thousands of entrepreneurs and business leaders from London to Paris, Madrid, Toronto, Singapore, Melbourne, Berlin and Johannesburg.

"We want to make tasks like accounting and payroll invisible for the next generation of business builders, and this event will be our way of bringing this technology to entrepreneurs running businesses of all sizes across North America," said Stephen Kelly, Sage CEO. "I'm looking forward to talking to customers and partners about how we can help them embrace the fourth industrial revolution so that they can focus on the parts of their businesses they love."

Sage Summit U.S. 2017 is the second major event Sage has hosted in the U.S. to date following on the success of Sage Summit Chicago in 2016, which drew more than 15,000 entrepreneurs to attend. This year's event offers Sage customers, partners, and entrepreneurs of all kinds a window into the latest innovations from the leading global provider of business software, in addition to education and insights from some of the world's most successful entrepreneurs and technology thought leaders.

Experience Sage's Vision for the Future of Business: An Admin-Free World

Business builders and entrepreneurs don't go into business to wrestle with red-tape and manage admin tasks. By 2020, Sage envisions a world where advanced technologies like artificial intelligence, bots and blockchain will make administrative tasks invisible, automating the back-office functions and allowing business builders the freedom to follow their passions. Sage Summit U.S. attendees will learn how to put these technologies into practice for their own businesses, and will also experience:

Keynote Address from Sage CEO Stephen Kelly will give attendees a window into how business builders are moving closer to an admin free world through AI, bots, and other technologies.

will give attendees a window into how business builders are moving closer to an admin free world through AI, bots, and other technologies. " BOTlanta ", hosted by Kriti Sharma, VP, Bots/AI and Forbes 30 Under 30, is a hands-on session for tech enthusiasts and entrepreneurs looking to leverage bots to grow their business. No coding experience is necessary.

", hosted by Kriti Sharma, VP, Bots/AI and Forbes 30 Under 30, is a hands-on session for tech enthusiasts and entrepreneurs looking to leverage bots to grow their business. No coding experience is necessary. TechZone / "Office of the Future" Pop-up creates a "world free of admin" experience, featuring hands-on interaction with futuristic technologies and solutions, including a "build your own bot" station.

creates a "world free of admin" experience, featuring hands-on interaction with futuristic technologies and solutions, including a "build your own bot" station. Newly released insights from IDC research about cloud computing trends and new business models.

about cloud computing trends and new business models. Hands-on demo opportunities with the latest updates to Sage's flagship accounting platforms, Sage One with Pegg, Sage X3 for enterprises, and more.

Hear from a Wide Range of Visionaries and Business Experts

In addition to previously announced keynote speaker George Foreman, Sage Summit will also feature:

Robert Tercek, author of "VAPORIZED: Solid Strategies for Success in a Dematerialized World" and one of the world's most prolific creators of interactive content who has created breakthrough entertainment experiences for every digital platform, will discuss digital transformation for businesses.

author of "VAPORIZED: Solid Strategies for Success in a Dematerialized World" and one of the world's most prolific creators of interactive content who has created breakthrough entertainment experiences for every digital platform, will discuss digital transformation for businesses. Josh Browder , founder of DoNotPay, a Stanford computer science undergrad featured on 2017's Forbes 30 Under 30 list, will share his experiences creating bots to help solve society's most critical problems.

, founder of DoNotPay, a Stanford computer science undergrad featured on 2017's Forbes 30 Under 30 list, will share his experiences creating bots to help solve society's most critical problems. Brooke Beach , a prominent member of Atlanta's women in tech/start-up scene and founder and CEO of MarketWake, a tech-enabled digital marketing firm, will explain how to thrive as a tech-enabled startup.

, a prominent member of Atlanta's women in tech/start-up scene and founder and CEO of MarketWake, a tech-enabled digital marketing firm, will explain how to thrive as a tech-enabled startup. Susan Solovic , an award-winning serial entrepreneur, media personality and New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and USA Today bestselling author, will discuss how enterprises can innovate.

, an award-winning serial entrepreneur, media personality and New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and USA Today bestselling author, will discuss how enterprises can innovate. Gene Hammett, a renowned thought leader in leading a business and industry expert writer for Forbes, The Huffington Post and Entrepreneur, will share insights on how entrepreneurs can effectively lead in their profession.

Sage Summit U.S. is supported by Microsoft and American Express as diamond sponsors and Kimble as a platinum sponsor, among others. Sage Summit U.S. early bird registration has been extended to May 1. For more information or to register, please visit https://www.sagesummit.com/united-states.

