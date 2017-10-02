Sahara Game Technology Acquires John Power Kenya

VICTORIA, SEYCHELLES--(Marketwired - Oct 2, 2017) - Sahara Game Technology (SGT) continues its quest to expand across the African continent by acquiring John Power Kenya and rebranding its BetNSports Kenya under SGT's new brand SaharaGames.com, a premier sports, virtual sports, gaming and lottery platform for both online and land-based operations.

Sahara Game Technology sees Kenya as an initial and powerful foothold to establish itself in the Eastern African countries after launching its brand in Nigeria earlier this year. Jeff Halloran, Managing Director for Sahara Game Technology stated: "We continue to execute on our continental strategy and without tipping our hand, this is a critical piece to our success and corporate goals. We remain focused on our brand, our message, and our premium service. I believe the customers will recognize the quality of our offering and the industry will notice the uniqueness of the platform and the functions we offer."

SaharaGames.com draws together best of breed functions and services in every aspect of gaming and offers players a unique gaming experience, which includes mobile, online and retail. Its strategy is to exploit these technologies and techniques in a unique African brand catering to the African market.

Jeff commented further that "John Power Kenya has been successfully running bet shops in Kenya for a number of years. This made them an excellent candidate for Sahara Game Technology. Their existing team, infrastructure and land based operations will catapult us to becoming the premier gaming platform in the market."

John Power Kenya's CEO James Simon Mpanga complimented SGT on its team and innovative approach to the African market, as well as its strategy to consolidate under the single African brand SaharaGames.com. Simon was quoted as saying "We are very proud to have Sahara Game Technology as our partner in Kenya. Having worked with their management team for the past couple months we are confident in the success of this brand and are thrilled to be playing a part in it. We previously lacked the mobile and online aspects of the business but SGT brings all of these skills to the table. We are excited about the brand and the future."

The rebranding of BetNSports to SaharaGames.com has increased revenue by 400% in the past month. The addition of its online presence, aggressive bonus and loyalty programs and the casino and other gaming facets that are included under the new brand are sure to make it a leader in the market.

On October 24th and 25th representatives of Sahara Game Technology will be attending the Gaming Africa Show being held in Johannesburg, South Africa to further increase its brand reach and discuss their market strategy. If you would like to book a meeting with a member of their management team email Jeff Halloran at jeff@saharagames.com.

About Sahara Game Technology Limited

Sahara Game Technology is an established software provider of turnkey and white label solutions for the gaming industry strictly focused on the African market. The company offers high-end software products for online casinos, sports betting and retail shops, providing support and consulting at each step. Our hosted sports wagering and game platform provides operators with the ability to focus on marketing and player acquisition while Sahara Games manages everything else. Sports wagering, virtual sports, casino games and lottery products are all provided, along with payment processing, customer support, CRM and affiliate management, whether online or at betting shops. For more information about Sahara Game Technology, please visit our web site at www.saharagametechnology.com.