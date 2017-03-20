Saia LTL Freight to Open Four Terminals in May 2017

JOHNS CREEK, GA--(Marketwired - Mar 20, 2017) - Saia, Inc. ( NASDAQ : SAIA) announced a status update today on the expansion of Saia LTL Freight, which is on target to open four terminals in Pennsylvania and New Jersey by the beginning of May.

The new terminals in Harrisburg, Philadelphia, and Pittsburgh, Pa. and Newark, N.J. will allow the company to offer its premium less-than-truckload (LTL) services to more direct shipping points for its customers.

"We're pleased to report that Saia's strategy to expand our LTL and logistics services into the Pennsylvania and New Jersey markets is on track. The new terminals have been secured and our team is in the process of updating and designing the operational layout to meet our customers' expectations," explained Chief Customer Officer Ray Ramu. "In addition, our sales and operational leadership team is in place to manage the launch. We are fortunate that our new managers are industry veterans with extensive knowledge of the metro markets in these areas. We're also happy with the progress being made recruiting drivers and other support personnel."

In addition to these four terminals, Saia has also purchased a facility in Laurel, Md., which is located between Baltimore and Washington, D.C. This terminal is scheduled to open in the third quarter of 2017 and will expand the carrier's direct LTL and logistic services in the states of Maryland, Delaware and northern Virginia.

Expanding into the Northeast is part of a multi-year strategic plan that will continue into 2018. Saia's real estate team is actively researching land and facility acquisitions as the company works toward offering complete coverage of the continental United States.

