Saia Reports First Quarter Earnings per Share of $0.44

JOHNS CREEK, GA--(Marketwired - Apr 28, 2017) - Saia, Inc. ( NASDAQ : SAIA), a leading transportation provider offering multi-regional less-than-truckload (LTL), non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services, today reported first quarter 2017 financial results.

First Quarter 2017 Compared to First Quarter 2016 Results

Revenues were $317.0 million, a 9.4% increase

LTL Shipments and Tonnage rose 3.5% and 2.0%, respectively

LTL Revenue per hundredweight increased 7.7%

Operating ratio deteriorated by 60 basis points to 94.5%

Operating income fell by 0.4% to $17.5 million

Net income, benefitting from a lower effective tax rate, rose 7.7% to $11.4 million

Diluted earnings per share were $0.44 compared to $0.42





"We are encouraged by the improved LTL shipment trends we experienced in the first quarter", said Saia President and Chief Executive Officer, Rick O'Dell. "Our first quarter was a very busy time for all of us at Saia, as our plan for expansion into Pennsylvania and New Jersey kicked into high gear. We have secured the necessary terminals and completed the necessary hiring to commence operations in four new locations on May 1st. These are the first steps in our multi-year strategy of becoming a 48-state LTL service provider," O'Dell continued.

"Also during the quarter, we were pleased to announce our exclusive partnership with TST Overland Express, which will allow us to offer our customers a seamless, cross-border solution for their LTL service needs both to and from Canada. The partnership is scheduled to become effective on May 22nd", concluded Mr. O'Dell.

Financial Position and Capital Expenditures

Total debt was $156.9 million at March 31, 2017 and inclusive of the cash on-hand, net debt to total capital was 24.0%. This compares to total debt of $116.4 million and net debt to total capital of 20.9% at March 31, 2016.

Net capital expenditures in the first quarter of 2017 were $108.2 million including equipment acquired with capital leases. This compares to $63.7 million in net capital expenditures in the first quarter of 2016. The Company currently plans net capital expenditures in 2017 of approximately $220 million.

Conference Call

Saia, Inc. ( NASDAQ : SAIA) offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services. With headquarters in Georgia, Saia LTL Freight operates 148 terminals in 34 states. For more information on Saia, Inc. visit the Investor Relations section at www.saiacorp.com.

Saia, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) March 31,

2017 December 31,

2016 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 711 $ 1,539 Accounts receivable, net 148,968 135,083 Prepaid expenses and other 34,969 29,857 Total current assets 184,648 166,479 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT: Cost 1,216,711 1,101,946 Less: accumulated depreciation 504,324 497,827 Net property and equipment 712,387 604,119 OTHER ASSETS 30,161 29,772 Total assets $ 927,196 $ 800,370 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 70,971 $ 45,149 Wages and employees' benefits 33,098 31,700 Other current liabilities 51,103 51,333 Current portion of long-term debt 19,183 16,762 Total current liabilities 174,355 144,944 OTHER LIABILITIES: Long-term debt, less current portion 137,738 57,042 Deferred income taxes 82,738 80,199 Claims, insurance and other 36,898 35,107 Total other liabilities 257,374 172,348 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Common stock 25 25 Additional paid-in capital 238,995 237,846 Deferred compensation trust (3,337 ) (3,190 ) Retained earnings 259,784 248,397 Total stockholders' equity 495,467 483,078 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 927,196 $ 800,370

Saia, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations For the Quarters Ended March 31, 2017 and 2016 (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) First Quarter 2017 2016 OPERATING REVENUE $ 317,037 $ 289,911 OPERATING EXPENSES: Salaries, wages and employees' benefits 180,903 170,266 Purchased transportation 14,775 12,467 Fuel, operating expenses and supplies 63,990 54,040 Operating taxes and licenses 10,582 10,040 Claims and insurance 9,049 8,081 Depreciation and amortization 20,087 17,243 Loss from property disposals, net 132 190 Total operating expenses 299,518 272,327 OPERATING INCOME 17,519 17,584 NONOPERATING EXPENSES (INCOME): Interest expense 911 963 Other, net 98 (7 ) Nonoperating expenses, net 1,009 956 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 16,510 16,628 Income tax expense 5,123 6,053 NET INCOME $ 11,387 $ 10,575 Average common shares outstanding - basic 25,225 24,998 Average common shares outstanding - diluted 25,971 25,445 Basic earnings per share $ 0.45 $ 0.42 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.44 $ 0.42

Saia, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the Quarters Ended March 31, 2017 and 2016 (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) Quarters 2017 2016 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net cash provided by operating activities (1) $ 24,128 $ 16,956 Net cash provided by operating activities 24,128 16,956 INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Acquisition of property and equipment (88,388 ) (53,995 ) Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment 607 367 Net cash used in investing activities (87,781 ) (53,628 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Borrowing of revolving credit agreement, net 65,183 38,826 Proceeds from stock option exercises 1,288 - Shares withheld for taxes (1) (1,211 ) (650 ) Other financing activity (2,435 ) (1,390 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 62,825 36,786 NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (828 ) 114 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD 1,539 124 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD $ 711 $ 238 NON-CASH ITEMS: Equipment financed with capital leases $ 20,369 $ 10,032 (1) March 31, 2016 balances have been reclassified to conform with the 2017 adoption of the Financial Accounting Standards Board Accounting Standards Update 2016-09, Improvement to Employee Share-Based Payment Accounting.

Saia, Inc. and Subsidiaries Financial Information For the Quarters Ended March 31, 2017 and 2016 (Unaudited) First Quarter First Quarter % Amount/Workday % 2017 2016 Change 2017 2016 Change Workdays 64 64 Operating ratio 94.5 % 93.9 % Tonnage (1) LTL 885 868 2.0 13.83 13.56 2.0 TL 183 168 9.2 2.86 2.62 9.2 Shipments (1) LTL 1,607 1,553 3.5 25.12 24.26 3.5 TL 26 24 6.8 0.40 0.38 6.8 Revenue/cwt. (2) LTL $ 16.68 $ 15.49 7.7 TL $ 5.61 $ 5.64 (0.4 ) Revenue/shipment (2) LTL $ 183.68 $ 173.20 6.1 TL $ 800.02 $ 786.24 1.8 Pounds/shipment LTL 1,101 1,118 (1.5 ) TL 14,249 13,942 2.2 Length of Haul (3) 797 781 2.0