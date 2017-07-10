Saia to Announce Second Quarter 2017 Results on July 28, 2017

JOHNS CREEK, GA--(Marketwired - Jul 10, 2017) - Saia, Inc. ( NASDAQ : SAIA), a leading multi-regional less-than-truckload (LTL) carrier, truckload brokerage and value-added logistics company announced that it will release its quarterly financial results before the market opens on Friday, July 28, 2017. Saia management will host a conference call to discuss the results later that morning at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

To participate in the call, please dial 1-877-545-1403 or 719-325-4747 referencing conference ID #6110114. Callers should dial in five to ten minutes in advance of the conference call. This call will be webcast live via the company website at www.saiacorp.com. A replay of the call will be offered two hours after the completion of the call through September 22 at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The replay will be available by dialing 1-888-203-1112 or 719-457-0820.