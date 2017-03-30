Saia and TST Overland Express announce exclusive US - Canada cross-border LTL partnership

JOHNS CREEK, GA--(Marketwired - Mar 30, 2017) - Saia, Inc. ( NASDAQ : SAIA), and TST Overland Express, a wholly owned subsidiary of TFI International, Inc. (formerly TransForce Inc.) (TSX: TFII) ( OTCQX : TFIFF), today announced an exclusive partnership to serve both companies' U.S.-Canada cross-border less-than-truckload (LTL) customers. As a result of the partnership, Saia LT Freight will service TST Overland's LTL freight entering the U.S. and TST Overland will service Saia's LTL freight entering Canada. The partnership will be effective May 22, 2017. Cross-border freight will be serviced as usual during the transition period.

The partnership brings together two companies with deep LTL experience. Saia began operations in Houma, La. in 1924 and today operates 148 terminals across the U.S. Saia will open four new terminals on May 1 this year as it expands coverage into the northeastern U.S. TST Overland Express was the first Canadian carrier to provide cross-border LTL service in 1952.

"We are excited to partner with TST Overland, as our companies are well aligned in that we are both focused on industry leading on-time delivery service and a low cargo claims experience for our customers," said Saia Chief Customer Officer Ray Ramu. "Saia LTL Freight customers will benefit from TST Overland's extensive cross-border network providing best-in-class LTL service to and from Canada," Ramu continued.

President of TST Overland Express Wayne Gruszka said, "We are pleased to announce this partnership with Saia. Our Canadian customers will benefit from Saia's extensive network of terminals in the U.S. and, with access to the largest LTL network in Canada, we offer Saia's U.S. customers unparalleled LTL service in Canada."

About Saia, Inc.

Saia, Inc. ( NASDAQ : SAIA), with 2016 revenues of $1.2 billion, offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, and logistic services. The company operates 148 terminals in 34 states. With headquarters in Georgia, Saia employs 9,000 people nationwide. Saia LTL Freight has been recognized by the American Trucking Associations Safety Management Council with first place honors for its outstanding safety record. For more information on Saia, Inc. or any of the service groups, visit www.saiacorp.com.

About TST Overland Express

TST Overland Express is Canada's leading provider of time sensitive, less-than-truckload (LTL) North American transportation services. Since 1928, TST Overland Express has offered unparalleled quality service and customer support, while utilizing the most current technology available to the industry. TST Overland Express provides service throughout Canada, as well as between Canada and the 50 U.S. states, Mexico and the Caribbean.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc. is a North American leader in the transportation and logistics industry, operating across the United States, Canada and Mexico through its subsidiaries. TFI International creates value for shareholders by identifying strategic acquisitions and managing a growing network of wholly-owned operating subsidiaries. Under the TFI International umbrella, companies benefit from financial and operational resources to build their businesses and increase their efficiency.

TFI International companies service the following segments:

Package and Courier;

Less-Than-Truckload;

Truckload;

Logistics.