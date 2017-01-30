Sailormen Inc. Launches 2017 "Appetite for a Cure" Campaign to Support Kids and Adults with Muscular Dystrophy

MIAMI, FL--(Marketwired - January 30, 2017) - Sailormen Inc., one of the largest domestic franchisees of Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen restaurants, launched its 13th annual "Appetite for a Cure" campaign today that will raise critical funds and awareness to help the Muscular Dystrophy Association find urgently needed treatments and cures for muscular dystrophy, ALS and related diseases that severely limit strength and mobility.

Now through March 12, 131 participating Sailormen/Popeyes restaurants in South Florida and across the Southeast will invite patrons to purchase $1 coupon cards worth $30 to be used toward free and discounted purchases during a future visit.

"Every day, there are kids and adults with muscle-debilitating diseases losing their ability to talk, walk and even to breathe, but Sailormen/Popeyes, their customers and employees across the Southeast are all working hard to change that by participating in this program," said MDA Executive Director Joanne Bowsman. "Thanks to their steadfast efforts, every dollar donated during the 'Appetite for a Cure' campaign will help empower our families with the essential resources and support so they can live a life without limits."

Combined funds raised through last year's "Appetite for a Cure" campaign and the 12th annual Sailormen Inc. Golf Classic benefitting MDA totaled a record-breaking $838,358 to help provide kids and adults with lifesaving research and support, helping them to live longer and grow stronger.

"Sailormen is proud to partner with MDA to help make a real difference in the communities where we live and work to free individuals from the devastating effects of these muscle diseases," said Kara Nordstrom, CEO of Sailormen, Inc. "We're working hard to help bring strength, independence and life to kids and adults living with life-threatening neuromuscular diseases. By simply adding a $1 'Appetite for a Cure' coupon card to your Sailormen/Popeyes order today, you can help us achieve that goal."

The annual coupon program provides Sailormen/Popeyes customers with great discounts while benefiting MDA's shared mission to find research breakthroughs across diseases; care for kids and adults from day one; and empower families with services and support in hometowns across America.

Dollars raised help provide MDA families with life-enhancing programs such as state-of-the-art support groups and clinics. They also help give hundreds of children across the Southeast the opportunity to experience the best week of the year where anything is possible at MDA summer camp at no cost to their families.

About Sailormen

Sailormen Inc. is one of the largest domestic franchisees of Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen restaurants, with 131 locations in five states. The company has raised close to $6 million for MDA since 2002.

About MDA

MDA is leading the fight to free individuals -- and the families who love them -- from the harm of muscular dystrophy, ALS and related muscle-debilitating diseases that take away physical strength, independence and life. We use our collective strength to help kids and adults live longer and grow stronger by finding research breakthroughs across diseases; caring for individuals from day one; and empowering families with services and support in hometowns across America.

Learn how you can fund cures, find care and champion the cause at mda.org.