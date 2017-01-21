Saint-Bernard-de-Michaudville outdoor skating rink transformed for winter and summer sports

Government of Canada supports O.T.J. St-Bernard Inc. community project

SAINT-BERNARD-DE-MICHAUDVILLE, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Jan. 21, 2017) - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Key local stakeholders have long been asking for concrete, sustainable measures to improve community and recreational infrastructure. The Government of Canada is proud to invest in projects such as this one in Saint-Bernard-de-Michaudville, which contribute to the strength and vitality of all regions of the country.

The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for CED, announced that O.T.J. St-Bernard Inc. (website in French only) has been granted up to $94,166 in financial assistance, in the form of a non-repayable contribution, to transform the municipal skating rink into an all-season multi-purpose sports field for tennis, badminton, basketball and hockey, among others.

O.T.J. St-Bernard Inc. has been organizing sports, community and cultural activities for Saint-Bernard-de-Michaudville residents for over 50 years. The organization offers residents evening skating and snowshoeing activities, as well as broomball, soccer and softball tournaments, among other things. It also organizes community and cultural events such as Halloween parties, soapbox derbies and music festivals featuring traditional music and blues.

The funding allocated under the Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program (CIP150) will help O.T.J. St-Bernard Inc. improve the quality and safety of the outdoor rink facilities. The project involves excavating the site, adding a reinforced concrete surface, installing skating rink boards and doing various finishing jobs to ensure the longevity of this recreational infrastructure.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada supports projects like this one by O.T.J. St-Bernard Inc., which mobilize and unite our communities. These projects strengthen Canada's communities, stimulate economic activity and benefit families and the middle class. I commend the work of all of those who contributed to this project."

The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister responsible for CED

"We are delighted about the support from CED, which will help us transform our outdoor rink into a multi-purpose sports field. Now all of our residents, young and old alike, will be able to enjoy this facility all year round."

Francine Morin, Mayor of the municipality of Saint-Bernard-de-Michaudville

CED is one of the six regional development agencies under the responsibility of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development.

Stay connected

Follow CED on Twitter @CanEconDev