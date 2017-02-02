Saint Jean Carbon Announces Trading on OTCQB under the Symbol TORVF

OAKVILLE, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 2, 2017) - Saint Jean Carbon Inc. ("Saint Jean" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:SJL) (OTCQB:TORVF), a carbon science company engaged in the design and build of green energy storage, green energy creation and green re-creation through carbon materials. The Company is pleased to announce that as of February 2nd 2017 Saint Jean Carbon will be trading on the OTCQB under the symbol TORVF. This allows the investor to trade the same shares on a different exchange. The Company has met the stringent requirements of the regulators. Saint Jean is not issuing more shares; the issued and outstanding shares will remain the same. The company will continue to be listed on the TSX.V under the symbol SJL.

Paul Ogilvie, CEO, commented: "As we continue to look for global reach with our communications, admission to the premium OTCQB Venture is part of a long-term strategy to introduce the Company to a broader international audience. This provides us with a trading platform for current and future American investors as well as a means of increasing our international visibility."

The OTCQB Venture Market is for entrepreneurial and development-stage U.S. and international companies. To be eligible, companies must be current in their financial reporting, pass a minimum bid price test and undergo an annual company verification and management certification process. The OTCQB quality standards provides a strong baseline of transparency, as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors.

About Saint Jean Carbon

Saint Jean is a publicly traded carbon science company, with specific interests in energy storage and green energy creation and green re-creation, with holdings in graphite mining and lithium claims in the province of Quebec in Canada. For the latest information on Saint Jean's properties and news please refer to the website: http://www.saintjeancarbon.com/

