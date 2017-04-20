Saint Jean Carbon Graphene Battery Phase One Results

OAKVILLE, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 20, 2017) - Saint Jean Carbon Inc. ("Saint Jean" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:SJL) (OTCQB:TORVF), a carbon science company engaged in the design and build of green energy storage, green energy creation and green re-creation through the use of carbon materials. The Company is pleased to announce the results of the graphene battery project phase one of three, previously announced on January 19th, 2017. Although very preliminary at this point, the graphene battery has outperformed the graphite battery, as demonstrated by a greater discharge capacity of approximately 30%. Both batteries were made with the same material, battery "A" graphite anode and "B" graphene anode.

The performance results are as follows; the theoretical capacity of the graphite anode: 372 mAh/g the theoretical capacity of the graphene anode: 700 mAh/g. Over 100 cycles the discharge capacity for the graphite was 200 to 220 mAh/g and for the graphene 310 to 330 mAh/g. The testing procedures: charge to 3V at 500 mA/g and discharge to 0.05V at 100 mA/g. Neither the graphite nor graphene were optimized so the variations in the results need to be further tested.

Paul Ogilvie, CEO, commented: "The project started as material comparison, the same material but applied in to different states, graphene and graphite. It will be really interesting to see if we can scale up to a size of battery that would be meaningful, such as batteries found in electric cars. Possibly with continued research we may have a higher performing anode that performance will directly relate to greater power and greater storage."

The challenges are now to see if the performance will hold up when scaled up. Both the graphite and graphene must now be enhanced to create the best possible material for the anode. From there; scale up the size of the half cells and eventually to a full cell. If the graphene continues to outperform we believe we will have the necessary data to apply the graphene into real life testing on a number of different applications; electric cars, long term storage, small devices, etc. Phase two is the construction of a pouch cell with function lights for demonstration purposes; the Company is expecting the results sometime in the next 8 weeks.

The preperation of the cells and test were all managed by Graffana Inc of Waterloo Ontario. The raw material was sourced from a third party.

About Saint Jean Carbon

Saint Jean is a publicly traded carbon science company, with specific interests in energy storage and green energy creation and green re-creation, with holdings in graphite mining and lithium claims in the province of Quebec in Canada. For the latest information on Saint Jean's properties and news please refer to the website: http://www.saintjeancarbon.com/

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Saint Jean Carbon Inc.

Paul Ogilvie, CEO and Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, concerning Saint Jean's business and affairs. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "intends" "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved".

These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, and are naturally subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances that may cause actual results to differ materially. The forward-looking statements in this news release assume, inter alia, that the conditions for completion of the Transaction, including regulatory and shareholder approvals, if necessary, will be met.

Although Saint Jean believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that these expectations will prove to be correct.

Statements of past performance should not be construed as an indication of future performance. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors, including those discussed above, could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Any such forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information is provided as of the date of this press release, and Saint Jean assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.