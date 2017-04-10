Saint Marc Pub-Cafe, Bakery & Cheese Affinage to Replicate Popular Huntington Beach Location With Launch of Second Eatery at Westfield Century City

Innovative Restaurant Concept to Open at Westfield's West Coast Luxury Flagship Winter 2017

NEWPORT BEACH, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 10, 2017) - Saint Marc Pub-Café, Bakery & Cheese Affinage -- California's hot spot for trendsetting, Americana-inspired cuisine and classically twisted libations -- announced the winter 2017 launch of the new location at Westfield Century City, one of the top 10 revenue-generating malls in the United States. Since 1964, Westfield Century City has been a fixture of West Los Angeles, and an entertainment destination that consistently attracts visitors who demand the very best retail and dining experiences. After a $1 billion redevelopment, Westfield Century City is projecting over 25 million annual visitors in 2017 due to its incredible guest offerings that include Bloomingdales, AMC 15 Theatre Venue, Flagship Nordstrom's, Bloomingdales, Javier's, Shake Shack, a new Flagship Apple Store, Mario Batali's Eataly, among another 200 stores, shops and restaurants.

Saint Marc-Pub, Café, Bakery & Cheese Affinage at Westfield Century City will provide unpretentious yet sophisticatedly unique hand-crafted food and innovative beverages including Saint Marc's award-winning Ghost of Bloody Mary which was just voted "People's Choice - Most Unique" at OC Weekly's Fresh Toast 2017 brunch event in Newport Beach, Calif. Featured offerings include a full bacon bar with 11 delicious options of "Bacon Buy the $slice" such as garlic parmesan and apple pie-flavored bacon. Additionally, Saint Marc boasts over 50 selections of cheese sold by the portion, 32 handpicked wines on draught, 32 craft beers in cans, a full bakery and café as well as an exclusive hidden speakeasy. Saint Marc menu standouts include the world famous "Choco Cro" chocolate croissant, the brie griller grilled cheese, meatloaf BLT, A-1 Ahi hot stone, New York strip & garlic fries, sprouts n' snouts and even Kobe chili cheese fries. Saint Marc showcases a full "Imbibe at Sunrise" executive chef's brunch, with favorites such as Nueske's bacon cinnamon rolls, stuffed French toast, beignets, quiche Lorraine, Bellini Champagne Buckets and syphon coffee cordials.

"We were approached by Westfield Century City about joining its luxury City Center and gaining access to their more than 22 million annual visitors," says Thomas (Mac) McFarland Gregory III, CEO of Saint Marc. "It was an invitation we couldn't pass up, as it's an iconic International destination that attracts diverse guests from all over the world. We are very thankful for our vast guest following and our unparalleled success at Saint Marc Huntington Beach which has made this incredible new opportunity possible. We look forward to the winter opening of Saint Marc Century City and creating more unrivaled guest experiences that can be shared with millions of people each year."

Saint Marc recently launched its 2017 menu that features an array of crafted food including Pork Belly Sliders, sweet pea Cavatelli and Crispy Skinned Wild Salmon. The Saint Marc YouTube channel currently features 26 video segments that highlight the food and artisan drinks available at the restaurant. Saint Marc is currently offering a $100 giveaway promotion for subscribers to its YouTube channel. Subscribe to win!

About Saint Marc USA: Saint Marc Pub-Cafe, Bakery & Cheese Affinage is an exciting restaurant concept brought to life by a team of gifted chefs, sommeliers, mixologists and hospitality pioneers. Throwing away the typical restaurant playbook, Saint Marc puts a twist on the traditional Americana cuisine. eTouch and on-demand ordering, over 100 cheese selections, craft beer, 32 wines on draught and seasonal culinary creations will engage the senses and invoke a premium experience in an environment as open and welcoming as home. With special weeknight promotions, Americana house parties and brunch every weekend, Saint Marc is the place to be Monday through Sunday! To learn more, visit www.saintmarcusa.com.