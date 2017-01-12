Sainte-Luce residents to enjoy a more modern community centre

Government of Canada supports Sainte-Luce community centre project

SAINTE-LUCE, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Jan. 12, 2017) - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Key local stakeholders have long been asking for concrete, sustainable measures to improve community and recreational infrastructure. The Government of Canada is proud to invest in projects such as this one by the Sainte-Luce community centre, which contribute to the strength and vitality of the region.

Acting on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for CED, Rémi Massé, Member of Parliament for Avignon-La Mitis-Matane-Matapédia, announced that $500,000 in financial assistance, in the form of a non-repayable contribution, has been granted to the municipality of Sainte-Luce under the Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program (CIP150).

The former church of Sainte-Luce (Luceville sector), which has served as a community centre since 2012, is a gathering place for local residents. The funding will be used to improve the building's structure and heating system and to carry out work inside the building.

Quotes

"Facilities like the Sainte-Luce community centre are excellent gathering places in the La Mitis RCM. The Government of Canada is proud to support projects that contribute to the vitality of our communities and ensure a good quality of life for residents of all ages."

Rémi Massé, Member of Parliament for Avignon-La Mitis-Matane-Matapédia

"By investing in our communities, we are clearly showing that we are committed to fostering sustainable growth and prosperity in the Bas-Saint-Laurent region. Community and recreational infrastructure are perfect examples of projects that strengthen Canada's communities, stimulate economic activity and benefit families and the middle class."

The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister responsible for CED

"This important announcement of $500,000 in financial assistance for the municipality of Sainte-Luce will allow us to deliver on the project to transform the former church in Luceville into a community centre."

Paul-Eugène Gagnon, Mayor of Sainte-Luce

CED is one of the six regional development agencies under the responsibility of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development

Related link

Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program: http://www.dec-ced.gc.ca/docs/pic-feult-eng.pdf

Stay connected

Follow CED on Twitter @CanEconDev