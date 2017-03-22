SAKL Launches Marketing Partnership With Cool Events

SALT LAKE CITY, UT--(Marketwired - Mar 22, 2017) - Sack Lunch Productions, Inc. ( OTC PINK : SAKL), is excited to announce that it has executed an agreement with Cool Events, LLC to provide a full service marketing program for all 5 SAKL event brands. Cool Events is the owner of several wildly popular events including: The Bubble Run, Blacklight Run, Blacklight Slide, Foam Glow 5K and Terrain Racing. Cool Events has scaled its operations to over 100 events while serving millions of participants in the past. Cool Events has increased revenues for some event series by as much as 600%.

Cool Events was recently featured as one of Facebooks "success stories" in an article entitled, "A sprint to the finish with Facebook Events." The article boasts Cool Events use of Facebook Event pages that has driven year-over-year event attendance increases of 20%.

William Spata, CEO of Cool Events, stated, "It is my firm belief that with the use of our proprietary digital ad strategies, we could scale participations levels for all Sack Lunch Productions, Inc. brands in 2017. Cool Events is providing far more than digital ads. We are going to provide a comprehensive digital strategy that will allow SAKL to seriously scale its operations. Our strategies have the potential to transform SAKL's event into a formidable force in the event space."

Richard Surber, CEO, added, "The key to successfully scaling our events is driving participation by attaining the reach necessary in every city we host. The depth and breadth of the digital ad and email campaigns constructed by Cool Events, coupled with our current reach via our social media channels, is expected to be a potent combination for sales growth. It is my firm belief that within the next month we will begin to see the fruits of the new marketing strategies that will be deployed by Cool Events. My expectation is that Cool Events will be the catalyst that will allow us to open many more markets by year end, as well as increase participation rates of existing events."

Surber continued, "We are cutting administrative and other costs by as much as $1M in 2017. We will redeploy much of the saving into our marketing efforts as well as debt reduction where possible. 2016 was our first full year of operations with all 5 brands. 2017 will be the year that we refine our processes and focus on profitability."

Witness The Lantern Fest® fun for yourself at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JYBfsJ1ry_U.

Please visit our websites to find the next event in your area: www.slidethecity.com, www.thelanternfest.com, http://www.thedirtydash.com, www.trikeriot.com, and www.colormerad.com.

About Sack Lunch Productions, Inc.:

Sack Lunch Productions, Inc. ( OTC PINK : SAKL) is an entertainment company that operates and franchises action oriented events in the U.S. and internationally. SAKL's events include: Slide the City® (1,000 foot long water slide for families and kids), Color Me Rad® (5k color race), The Dirty Dash® (mud and obstacle run), The Lantern Fest® (night-time party with lantern lighting and launch) and Trike Riot®. Learn more about SAKL's operations at www.sacklunchproductions.com, www.slidethecity.com, www.thelanternfest.com, www.thedirtydash.com, www.colormerad.com, www.trikeriot.com and www.green-endeavors.com.

SAKL strongly encourages the public to read the above information in conjunction with its reports filed at www.otcmarkets.com. The actual results that SAKL may achieve could differ materially from any forward-looking statements due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to adverse weather conditions, equipment failure, state and local health code laws which may impact obtaining permits and other risks associated with judgment calls made by various government officials. Investors should not invest more than they can afford to lose.