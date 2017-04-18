SAKL Reports 2016 Revenues of $14.8M, Up 41% Over 2015

SALT LAKE CITY, UT--(Marketwired - Apr 18, 2017) - Sack Lunch Productions, Inc. ( OTC PINK : SAKL) is pleased to announce that its revenues for 2016 showed significant improvement over 2015. Gross revenues on an unaudited basis are coming in at $14.8M for the period ended December 31, 2016 compared to $10.5M for the comparable period in 2015, an increase of $4.3M or 41%.

To gain some additional perspective on year over year revenues, gross revenues for the year ended December 31, 2014 came in at $4.3M, compared to $10.5M for the same period in 2015, an increase of $6.2M or 144%.

CEO Richard Surber noted, "Our top line revenues of $14.8M reported for December 31, 2016, have increased over 244% since the year ended December 31, 2014. I expect to see further improvements in 2017 as a result of focusing on larger venues that have higher participant capacities. In addition, we expect to drive participation levels through retooling our marketing strategy in 2017. Initial results of our marketing efforts are encouraging."

Investors should note that the above revenue results are unaudited for 2016 and will be subject to audit adjustments upon completion of our audit which we expect to be completed in 2017. We have completed our audits for 2014 and 2015 as well as retained our auditors for 2016. SAKL expects to file its annual report with OTC Markets before the end of April. A Form 10 registration statement which would include the 2016 audited financial statements is projected to be filed before the end of June 30, 2017.

About Sack Lunch Productions, Inc.:

Sack Lunch Productions, Inc. ( OTC PINK : SAKL) is an entertainment company that operates and franchises action oriented events in the U.S. and internationally. SAKL's events include: Slide the City (1,000 foot long water slide for families and kids), Color Me Rad (5k color race), The Dirty Dash (mud and obstacle run), The Lantern Fest (nighttime party with lantern lighting and launch) and Trike Riot. Learn more about SAKL's operations at www.sacklunchproductions.com, www.slidethecity.com, www.thelanternfest.com, www.thedirtydash.com, www.colormerad.com, www.trikeriot.com and www.green-endeavors.com.

SAKL strongly encourages the public to read the above information in conjunction with the complete December 31, 2015 report filed at www.otcmarkets.com. The actual results that SAKL may achieve could differ materially from any forward-looking statements due to a number of risks and uncertainties. The financial results are unaudited and will be subject to adjustments upon completion of the audit for the years ended December 31, 2016. Investors should not invest more than they can afford to lose.