SAKL Reports Early Ticket Sales of $1.162M

SALT LAKE CITY, UT--(Marketwired - Mar 8, 2017) - Sack Lunch Productions, Inc. ( OTC PINK : SAKL), reports corporate ticket sales of $1,162,007 in North America during the offseason for 2017 which spans from December to the date of this release. These sales figures are exclusive of sponsorship, franchise, rental, product and salon related revenues.

The majority of ticket sales have been generated by The Lantern Fest. SAKL's first event of the year was held March 4 by The Lantern Fest in Dallas, Texas. SAKL's event season is expected to heat up in April. SAKL's Slide the City team has opened 6 events within the last week and will continue to obtain permits and open more events as the season progress. The Lantern Fest is working on opening new venues as well as holding multi-night festivals.

Richard Surber, CEO of SAKL, commented, "Our focus this year is predominately on The Lantern Fest which has venues that will hold as many as 5,000 to over 25,000 participants. One of our strategies is to extend single night Lantern Fest events to two or three night events. The Lantern Fest is scalable in a very meaningful way that will convert to higher revenues and net profits."

Surber continued, "I expect to have big news concerning our marketing efforts which will be key to increasing participation system wide across all brands. Our team has delayed opening events and has opened fewer events on the front end of the season in anticipation of rolling out our new marketing plans. Our focus this year will be on profitability and debt reduction. We expect to open at least 28 additional nights of events amongst all of our brands as the season progresses."

Readers should note that ticket sales are not recorded as realized revenues until the event(s) are held. Ticket sales made in advance of the event are booked as deferred revenues, a liability on the balance sheet, until the events are held. Tickets sales are only one source of revenue for SAKL.

Please visit our websites to find the next event in your area: www.slidethecity.com, www.thelanternfest.com, http://www.thedirtydash.com, www.trikeriot.com and www.colormerad.com.

About Sack Lunch Productions, Inc.:

Sack Lunch Productions, Inc. ( OTC PINK : SAKL) is an entertainment company that operates and franchises action oriented events in the U.S. and internationally. SAKL's events include: Slide the City® (1,000 foot long water slide for families and kids), Color Me Rad® (5k color race), The Dirty Dash® (mud and obstacle run), The Lantern Fest® (night-time party with lantern lighting and launch) and Trike Riot®. Learn more about SAKL's operations at www.sacklunchproductions.com, www.slidethecity.com, www.thelanternfest.com, www.thedirtydash.com, www.colormerad.com, www.trikeriot.com and www.green-endeavors.com.

SAKL strongly encourages the public to read the above information in conjunction with its reports filed at www.otcmarkets.com. The actual results that SAKL may achieve could differ materially from any forward-looking statements due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to adverse weather conditions, equipment failure, state and local health code laws which may impact obtaining permits and other risks associated with judgment calls made by various government officials. Investors should not invest more than they can afford to lose.