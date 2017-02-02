SAKL's Magnificent Lantern Festival Unites the Masses

Thousands expected to gather at The Lantern Fest® to witness spectacular release

SALT LAKE CITY, UT--(Marketwired - Feb 2, 2017) - Sack Lunch Productions, Inc.'s ( OTC PINK : SAKL) wholly owned subsidiary, The Lantern Fest®, returns to Salt Lake City on May 20, when hopes and dreams will weave a tapestry of light across the night sky. Event organizers anticipate thousands of participants will gather at Utah Motorsports Campus to witness lanterns float into the sky.

"Last year was spectacular," said The Lantern Fest® spokeswoman Amy Gessel. "We had more than 7,600 participants join us for the unforgettable celebration of light."

Event organizers invite participants of all ages to enjoy The Lantern Fest®. When gates open at 4 p.m. families and friends can enjoy live music, a stage show, inflatables, face painting, s'mores, balloon twisters, and photos with princesses. Later, when the sun goes down, participants will release their lanterns.

"This event is very unifying," said The Lantern Fest® co-founder John Malfatto. "People enjoy the activities leading up to the lantern launch with friend and family. But when the lanterns are first released, there is always a short moment of silence as the entire group gazes upwards in awe."

People come to The Lantern Fest® for different reasons; some aim to turn over a new leaf, others to heal a broken friendship or to celebrate the lives of loved ones. However, the moment lanterns are released, all are unified under a golden sky.

Witness The Lantern Fest® fun for yourself at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7rq35-K9rys.

Lantern Passes can be purchased online and are required for admission to the event. Each pass comes with a lantern, marker, s'mores kit and lighter. Tickets are now available at https://lantern-fest-slc.eventbrite.com. Participants are encouraged to register before Friday to take advantage of the current rate. Checkout what fans have to say on The Lantern Fest® Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/thelanternfest/.