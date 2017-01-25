Salaberry-de-Valleyfield will soon benefit from a better wastewater collection system and improved water pipes

19 approved project that will improve water and sewer systems in Monteregie

SALABERRY-DE-VALLEYFIELD, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Jan. 25, 2017) - The governments of Canada and Quebec are safeguarding public health and helping protect the province's waterways by investing in projects to ensure that water and wastewater systems in the province are up to date and efficient and meet communities' increasing capacity needs. These investments will also help create jobs and grow the economy.

Mr. Pablo Rodriguez, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities and Member of Parliament for Honoré-Mercier, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, Martin Coiteux, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Land Occupancy, Minister of Public Security and Minister Responsible for the Region of Montréal, and Lucie Charlebois, Minister of Rehabilitation, Youth Protection, Public Health and Healthy Living, Minister Responsible for the Montérégie Region and Member of the National Assembly for Soulanges, announced that 19 water and wastewater projects in the Montérégie Region have been approved for funding under the Government of Canada's Clean Water and Waste Water Fund (CWWF). This financial support for municipalities will contribute to maintaining, renewing or developing their infrastructure to ensure the production and distribution of high quality drinking water or the proper disposal and treatment of waste water.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $30 million in these projects in Montérégie and the Government of Quebec is providing more than $20 million for a total joint contribution of over $50 million.

To mark this occasion, representatives met in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield to announce the approval of two projects under the fund. The federal government is providing up to 50 per cent of the funding for these projects-amounting to $3,371,219-and the province of Quebec is providing up to $2,225,006. Thanks to this investment, Salaberry-de-Valleyfield residents will benefit from an upgraded Taillefer wastewater collection system and improved water pipes.

The approval of these projects was made possible by the signing of a bilateral agreement between Canada and Quebec in July 2016, which made funding available for water projects across the province.

Quotes

"These vital investments in Montérégie's water infrastructure reflect the Government of Canada's commitment to ensuring that the population has access to sustainable and adequate services for years to come. We will continue working in close collaboration with our partners to ensure we make smart infrastructure investments that help protect the environment and preserve public health, while paving the way for economicgrowth and for the creation of good-paying middle class jobs,."

- Pablo Rodriguez, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities and Member of Parliament for Honoré-Mercier, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Thanks to the federal-provincial agreement under the Clean Water and Waste Water Fund (CWWF), 14 municipalities in the Montérégie region will be able to carry out important infrastructure work. The CWWF attributed to these municipalities will help maintain, renew and develop their infrastructure while supporting the production and distribution of clean drinking water and ensuring the treatment of waste water. The government is working in partnerships with municipalities on an ongoing basis to help carry out these projects and thus, improving residents' quality of life."

- Lucie Charlebois, Minister of Rehabilitation, Youth Protection, Public Health and Healthy Living, Minister responsible for the Montérégie region and Member of the National Assembly for Soulanges, on behalf of Martin Coiteux, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Land Occupancy, Minister of Public Security and Minister responsible for the region of Montréal

Quick facts

Thanks to its base financial assistance rate of 83%, the Clean Water and Wastewater Fund is allowing municipalities to invest almost $800 million in infrastructure projects. Over the period of 2016 to 2018, the federal government will provide $363.8 million and the provincial government will provide $300 million for a total joint investment of $664 million.

This Fund is part of Investing in Canada, the Government of Canada's historic plan that provides more than $180 billion in infrastructure funding over 12 years for public transit, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, transportation that supports trade, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Related products

Financial details and list of projects

Associated links

See how many Clean Water and Wastewater Fund projects have been approved in Quebec and across the country: http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/pt-sp/index-eng.html

Government of Canada's $180-billion+ infrastructure plan: http://www.budget.gc.ca/fes-eea/2016/docs/themes/infrastructure-en.html

Federal infrastructure investments in Quebec: http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map-carte/index-eng.html.

The programme d'aide financière FEPTEU :

http://www.mamot.gouv.qc.ca/infrastructures/programmes-daide-financiere/fonds-pour-leau-potable-et-le-traitement-des-eaux-usees-fepteu/

Twitter: @INFC_eng

Web: Infrastructure Canada