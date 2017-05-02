Sales Are Open at Brioso Reserve, a New Community in Napa, Calif.

Neighborhood by Lafferty Communities and Presidio Residential Capital Offering 18 Environmentally Friendly, Single-Story Homes in the Heart of Wine Country

NAPA, CA--(Marketwired - May 2, 2017) - Lafferty Communities and Presidio Residential Capital announced that sales are open at Brioso Reserve, a new exclusive neighborhood offering 18 luxury homes on 7.19 acres in Napa Valley.

"These one-of-a-kind homes on a private cul-de-sac offer the best of California living," said Rick Lafferty, president and CEO of Lafferty Communities. "Residents will have access to Bothe-Napa State Park and the area's vibrant culture and culinary scene, while nearby St. Helena Highway connects to all the attractions and amenities of downtown Napa and the entire Bay Area."

Located on Orchard Avenue, Brioso is in the heart of Napa's vineyards and offers stunning views of the Mayacamas Hills to the west and convenient access to the famed Silverado Trail. The community is close to major employers including Sutter Home Vines, Queen of the Valley Hospital and Kaiser Hospital, as well as top-performing schools and neighborhood parks.

The single-story homes at Brioso come with several different plans and elevations, including Modern Farmhouse, Napa Rustic and Italian Villa. All homes offer four bedrooms and 3.5 to 4.5 bathrooms, ranging in size from 2,997 to 4,946 square feet, and are set on spacious lots with a median size of 13,466 square feet. The homes have private wine tasting rooms, vaulted ceilings and spa-style master bathrooms with high-end finishes including Shaker-style custom cabinetry, slab granite countertops and freestanding master soaking tubs. Environmentally friendly features include energy-efficient low-e windows, tankless water heaters and drought-resistant landscaping.

Brioso is a joint venture project with Lafferty and Presidio Residential Capital, a San Diego-based real estate investment company.

About Lafferty Communities

Lafferty Communities is a privately held, family-owned company. For over two decades, we've honed our legacy as a builder of luxury custom homes. Our appreciation of the homebuilding craft can be seen in four-sided architecture and fine construction techniques. Merged with our appreciation for quality is a clear grasp of the practical -- a knowledge of how to balance technology and creativity with solid value. www.laffertycommunities.com

About Presidio Residential Capital

Presidio Residential Capital is a real estate investment company focused on the residential housing sector. Headquartered in San Diego, California, the firm provides capital in the form of joint ventures for the entitlement, development and build-out of for-sale residential projects throughout the Western United States. Presidio has infused more than $1 billion into the economy to capitalize the housing industry. The firm's goal is to fund an additional $150 million in capital for home-building projects in the Western United States through 2017. It currently has investments in Arizona, California, Nevada, Colorado and Washington with current committed capital of $650 million focused on 95+ projects. The firm is affiliated with a privately held registered investment advisor specializing in alternative investment strategies who has a long history of investing in the home-building sector. Current assets under management total more than $2.5 billion. Online and social media: www.presidioresidential.com, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.