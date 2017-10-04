Sales Leader Andy Hill returns to Nexsan as VP of EMEA Sales

Hill to accelerate Nexsan Unity™ and E-Series sales momentum across European, Middle East, and African markets; Nexsan also introduces enhancements to its E-Series systems

CAMPBELL, CA and LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - October 04, 2017) - Nexsan, the global leader in redefining unified storage systems, today announced that Andy Hill has returned to Nexsan as VP of EMEA Sales. Hill has over 20 years of industry experience and has a long track record in driving significant expansion. His return is seen as a reflection on Nexsan's rapid growth since the company introduced Unity to the European, Middle East, and African markets. He will be heading up Nexsan's EMEA strategy, driving sales, extending partnerships, and accelerating the company's momentum across the geography.

As head of EMEA sales for Nexsan from 2006 through 2013, Hill was responsible for firmly establishing Nexsan's presence in the geography, growing the business to $26M annual sales. Many of the company's most valued channel and strategic partnerships were established by Hill during that time. He returns amid rapid growth for the company since the introduction of Unity, unified storage PLUS enterprise file sync & share (EFSS), mobile file access, and an optional integrated secure archive. Previously Hill held positions at S3, SunGuard, Gridstore/HyperGrid, VERITAS and most recently Pivot3.

Hill commented: "I am excited to return to Nexsan. The company has long distinguished itself in the market with innovative solutions to challenging IT problems. Unity is a unique offering with its integrated private cloud, and I'm confident we can rapidly expand into partnerships, geographies, and markets with it. Additionally, the enhancements being announced today for the E-Series demonstrate Nexsan's continued investment and customer focus with this important product line."

Nexsan is also introducing new models to its E-Series P line of highly dense, high capacity, high value storage systems. The new models now offer customer configurable 12 high-speed host interface ports of 16GB FC and 10Gbe per system, enabling high performance data replication while simultaneously maintaining full host performance. This allows customers to reduce reliance on expensive network switches while sustaining the flexibility and performance they need.

The E-Series will also now support 12TB drives, for a total capacity of 720TB in a single 4U unit, and up to a total of 2.16PB in a system, ideally suited to high capacity use cases such as media and entertainment, digital video surveillance, and backup. The lines' legendary reliability has additionally meant successful deployments in adverse physical environments including ships, transit stations, and remote outposts.

"Nexsan is lucky to secure not only a seasoned and accomplished veteran like Andy," said Tony Craythorne, senior vice president of worldwide sales, Nexsan. "But that it was Andy himself who was responsible for Nexsan's early success in the EMEA market is incredibly valuable to us. We are looking forward to maximizing success and expansion in the coming months with him back on board."

