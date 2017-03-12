Sales Leader Appointed to Head up Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise APAC Sales

SINGAPORE--(Marketwired - Mar 12, 2017) - ALE, operating under the Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise brand, today announced the expansion of its senior leadership team in Asia Pacific, a key region for the company, with the appointment of Pierre Samson as Vice President of Sales. Pierre will assume his role effective immediately, and will be based from Singapore. He will report to Matthieu Destot, Executive Vice President, Global Sales and Marketing, ALE.

Pierre has over 12 years of experience in the industry and has held senior leadership positions as Head of the Unified Communication & Collaboration Business Unit for Large Accounts at Orange Business Services, and most recently as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Sales Officer at Lexsi, a cyber security specialist which was acquired by Orange in 2016. Following this acquisition, Pierre was appointed Deputy Managing Director of Orange Cyberdefense where he demonstrated strong leadership in transforming several business areas.

"APAC is an important market for ALE and Pierre has the experience to help us strengthen and expand our business and presence in the region. With Pierre leading the charge in APAC, ALE will continue to provide customers with innovative solutions that empower them to tap into new opportunities presented by this dynamically growing region," said Matthieu Destot.

About Us

We are ALE. Our mission is to make everything connect to create the customized technology experience customers need. We deliver networking and communications that work for your people, processes and customers from your office, the cloud or in combination.

A heritage of innovation and dedication to customer success has made ALE, marketed under the Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise brand, an essential provider of enterprise networking, communications and services to over 830,000 customers worldwide. ALE has a global reach and local focus with more than 2200 employees and 2900+ partners who serve over 50 countries.

More information on the Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise Hospitality Solutions and Healthcare Solutions. For ongoing news visit our Newsroom, Blog, Facebook and Twitter.