Sales of Over $1.5 Million in First Year Owning an Independent Agency in the Avoya Travel Network

Travel Expert Does It All -- Opens New Business, Hits Top Sales, and Charity Work

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL--(Marketwired - January 17, 2017) - Avoya Travel®, one of the world's most innovative marketing and travel technology companies, shares a success story about the owner of a 'Best of the Best' Independent Agency in the Avoya Travel Network, Roberta Mattice. Just a year after opening her Independent Agency, Journeys By Roberta, LLC, Roberta was producing more than $1.5 million in sales a year and enjoying the flexibility to spend time with her community charity and philanthropic causes.

While Roberta got her start in travel more than 27 years ago, in her first year owning an Independent Agency in the Avoya Network, Journeys By Roberta, LLC produced more than $1.5 million in sales. Roberta credits the support of Avoya and having access to Avoya's many resources that help her provide the best value to her customers, including exclusive Live Leads™, marketing and promotions as a big part of her success. Another component is her ability to create strong, repeating client relationships made easier with Agent Power™, Avoya's proprietary technology. Roberta loves to travel two to four times a year to gain first-hand experience and her favorite part of the business is talking travel and comparing notes with her customers, explaining, "I've found that over time travel begins to define who people are." Some of these relationships have grown from first time traveler to 20 year repeat customers.

"I never thought I would be this successful running a business out of my home. In the beginning I was afraid I didn't have enough confidence and felt paralyzed about the huge transition to becoming my own boss and running a company," shares Roberta. "I now love owning my agency because I know I have the support of the Avoya Network and other member agencies, plus I can work when I want and spend time doing the charity work I'm passionate about."

Her passion for philanthropy began when Roberta was growing up in a military family in Alaska and saw the big impact of a simple gesture of kindness when her parents invited troops far from home to their house for holiday meals. Now, in partnership with her sister, Roberta founded and runs Operation America Cares, a charity that works with community organizations to send more than 150 care packages a month to deployed troops around the world. As a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Roberta also volunteers with CAUSE at Balboa Naval Hospital, Operation Help-A-Hero, and the Wounded Warrior Battalion.

Roberta has not only helped thousands of troops around the globe, she also has helped travelers experience the world. For this she has been recognized with numerous awards for her travel expertise and customer service. Since opening Journeys By Roberta, LLC, she has received Avoya's Best of the Best recognition and been named a 2016 Top 25 Travel All Star.

