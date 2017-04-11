Sally Freeman Joins EasyCare as VP of Agency Experience

NORCROSS, GA--(Marketwired - April 11, 2017) - EasyCare announced that Sally Freeman has joined the company as Vice President, Agency Experience.

"We are pleased to welcome Sally to the EasyCare family," said Larry Dorfman, the company's CEO. "We could not have asked for a more qualified person to help build meaningful and productive relationships with our growing network of independent agents."

Freeman brings 13 years of experience building relationships in the agency space. She joins EasyCare in the midst of an ongoing campaign to add more agents to the company's roster. Freeman said she finds work in the agency channel to be professionally and personally fulfilling.

"Agents are hardworking, dynamic self-starters, and as business owners they are personally vested in every relationship with every dealer, contract holder and vendor," she said. "EasyCare gets that so it was a natural fit for me."

Freeman noted that agents working in today's market face a number of daunting challenges, particularly as manufacturers put increasing pressure on dealers to sell factory-branded F&I benefits. She pledged to help agencies remain competitive in a changing market.

"The competitive landscape has evolved significantly in the past few years, as nearly every manufacturer now has a full suite of ancillary offerings, and they are providing incentives that agents often can't compete with," Freeman said. "Agents need more support than ever, and EasyCare is committed to providing that on every level. Our retention tools are superior to anything I've seen in the marketplace. We have the ability to show exactly how much additional service, sales and F&I revenue dealers generate when using these tools, and the numbers are significant. That's a powerful message."

EasyCare's mission is to help dealers succeed at every customer touchpoint by creating passionate employees and customers. Whether it's protecting the dealerships' customers on their behalf or helping deliver the ultimate driving experience, EasyCare is fully engaged. Since 1984, the company has provided leading-edge benefits that have helped nationwide dealers deliver an outstanding ownership experience to over 7 million customers. EasyCare provides the only F&I benefits that are named a "MOTOR TREND Recommended Best Buy" for franchised dealers, in addition to a full suite of training programs, management development, and proprietary software. For more information, please visit www.easycare.com.

