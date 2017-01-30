Salt Institute Honors Snowfighters for Protecting Motorists and the Environment

Safe and Sustainable Snowfighting Awards given to 87 facilities; 12 for first time

NAPLES, FL--(Marketwired - January 30, 2017) - The Salt Institute is honoring 87 transportation facilities across the United States and Canada with its Safe and Sustainable Snowfighting award recognizing environmental consciousness and effective management in the storage of winter road salt.

Clear winter roads protect lives and commerce. Every winter, more than 116,000 Americans are injured and over 1,300 killed as a result of pavement that is covered in snow, slush or ice, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Highway Administration (http://ops.fhwa.dot.gov/weather/weather_events/snow_ice.htm). But studies of highways in Snow Belt states and in Canada by Marquette University showed that road salt reduces crashes by 88 to 93 percent. (http://www.trc.marquette.edu/publications/IceControl/ice-control-1992.pdf)

When the direct and indirect impact of road shutdowns on the broader economy is factored in, road salt becomes even more valuable. According to the American Highway Users Alliance a one-day major snowstorm can cost a state $300-$700 million in direct and indirect costs, lost commerce and productivity (http://www.highways.org/wp-content/uploads/2014/02/economic-costs-of-snowstorms.pdf). In fact, deicing pays for itself within the first 25 minutes after the salt is spread-making proper salt storage and timely deicing a smart investment.

About 26 million tons of deicing salt is applied to roadways in the U.S. last year according to the U.S. Geological Survey (https://minerals.usgs.gov/minerals/pubs/commodity/salt/mcs-2016-salt.pdf). Having enough road salt on hand before storms hit requires advance planning and facilities that provide safe and efficient storage. Winners must also display proper maintenance and good housekeeping practices.

"Each winter snowfighters take incredible risks on icy roads, working long shifts to clear our roads of snow and ice and make them safe. They prioritize both public safety and the environment by effective practices that utilize just the right amount of salt at the right place and at the right time. The Safe and Sustainable Snowfighting Award represents the highest acclaim for public safety and the environment. Recipients must meet or exceed nearly 70 different criteria covering storage, equipment, safety, environmental protection, and service." said Salt Institute President Lori Roman.

A complete list of winners follows.

The Salt Institute is a North American based non-profit trade association dedicated to advancing the many benefits of salt, particularly to ensure winter roadway safety, quality water and healthy nutrition.

USA

COLORADO

City of Fort Collins, Streets Department, Fort Collins CO

CONNECTICUT

Route 71A Salt Shed, Connecticut Department of Transportation, Berlin CT

Department of Transportation Glastonbury Maintenance Facility, Glastonbury CT

Connecticut Department of Transportation Miller Ave Maintenance Facility, Meriden CT

Connecticut Department Of Transportation Middletown Facility, Middletown CT

CT Department of Transportation Southington Maintenance Facility, Southington CT

Department of Transportation Wethersfield Maintenance Facility, Wethersfield CT

CT Department of Transportation CT DOT

IOWA

City of West Des Moines Public Works, West Des Moines IA

ILLINOIS

The Village of Addison, Addison IL

Village of Buffalo Grove Public Works Department, Buffalo Grove IL

City of Geneva, IL Public Works, Geneva IL

Village of Lake in the Hills Salt Storage Facility Lake in the Hills IL

McHenry County Division of Transportation, Woodstock IL

INDIANA

Indiana DOT, Crane Maintenance Unit, Winchester IN (New Recipient)

Indiana DOT, Lebanon Maintenance Unit, Winchester IN (New Recipient)

Indiana DOT, West Lafayette Maintenance Unit, Winchester IN (New Recipient)

Indiana Department of Transportation, Albany Subdistrict, Albany IN

Indiana Department of Transportation, Alexandria Maintenance Unit , Alexandria IN

Indiana Department of Transportation, Aurora Maintenance Unit, Aurora IN

Indiana Department of Transportation, Bluffton Maintenance Unit, Bluffton IN

Indiana DOT, Cambridge City Maintenance Unit, Cambridge City IN

Indiana Department of Transportation, Chesterton Maintenance Unit, Chesterton IN

Indiana Department of Transportation, Dale Maintenance Unit, Dale IN

Indiana Department of Transportation, Fort Wayne Maintenance Unit, Fort Wayne IN

Indiana Department of Transportation, Gary Maintenance Unit, Gary IN

Indiana Department of Transportation, Greensburg Maintenance Unit, Greensburg IN

Indiana Department of Transportation, Falls City Subdistrict, Indianapolis IN

Indiana Department of Transportation, Indianapolis Maintenance Unit, Indianapolis IN

Indiana Department of Transportation, Linton Maintenance Unit, Linton IN

Indiana Department of Transportation, Paoli Maintenance Unit, Paoli IN

Indiana Department of Transportation, Rensselaer Maintenance Unit, Rensselaer IN

Indiana Department of Transportation, Tipton Maintenance Unit, Tipton IN

Indiana Department of Transportation, Winchester Maintenance Unit, Winchester IN

Indiana Department of Transportation, Markle Maintenance Unit IN

Indiana Department of Transportation, Michigan City Maintenance Unit IN

Indiana Department of Transportation, Sullivan Maintenance Unit IN

Indiana Department of Transportation, Wabash Maintenance Unit IN

Indiana Department of Transportation, Westfield Maintenance Unit IN

KANSAS

City of Olathe Kansas, Olathe KS

MINNESOTA

City of Bloomington, Bloomington MN

NEW YORK

Town of North Salem Highway Department, North Salem NY

Town of Orangetown Highway Department, Orangetown NY

OHIO

Ohio Department of Transportation Belmont County, Belmont OH (New Recipient)

City of Mayfield Heights, Mayfield Heights OH (New Recipient)

Ohio Dept. of Transporation - Holmes County, Millersburg OH (New Recipient)

ODOT Ashland County, Ashland OH

Ohio Department of Transportation, Crawford County, Bucyrus OH

Ohio Department of Transportation, Richland County, Mansfield OH

Ohio Department of Transportation, Medina County, Medina OH

Ohio Department of Transportation, Erie County, Milan OH

Ohio Department of Transportation, Tuscawaras County, New Philadelphia OH

Ohio Department of Transportation, Huron County, Norwalk OH

Ohio Department of Transportation, Lorain County, Oberlin OH

Ohio Department of Transportation, Wayne County, Wooster OH

PENNSYLVANIA

PennDOT Butler County Maintenance, Cranberry Stockpile, Cranberry Township PA (New Recipient)

PennDOT Butler County Maintenance, Zelienople Stockpile, Evans City PA (New Recipient)

PennDOT Butler County Maintenance, Interstate Stockpile, Slippery Rock PA (New Recipient)

PennDOT Luzerne County - Bear Creek, West Hazleton, PA (New Recipient)

PennDOT - Kiski Stockpile Armstrong County, Apollo PA

PennDOT - Cowansville Stockpile - Armstrong County, Cowansville PA

PennDOT - Snyderville Stockpile - Armstrong County, Dayton PA

PennDOT - Distant Stockpile - Armstrong County, Distant PA

PennDOT - Crooked Creek Stockpile, Ford City PA

PennDOT - Luzerne County - Sugar Notch, Hanover Township PA

PennDOT - Luzerne County - Retreat, Hunlock Township PA

PennDOT - Farm Stockpile - Armstrong County, Kittanning PA

PennDOT - Armstrong County - Kittanning Stockpile, Kittanning PA

PennDOT - Luzerne County - Nuangola, Nuangola PA

PennDOT - Luzerne County - DuPont, Pittston PA

PennDOT - Luzerne County - Sun Valley, Sun Valley PA

PennDOT - Luzerne County - Kyttle, Sweet Valley PA

PennDOT - Luzerne County - Sybertsville, Sybertsville PA

PennDOT - Luzerne County - West Hazleton, West Hazleton PA

PennDOT - Armstrong County - Worthington Stockpile, Worthington PA

VIRGINIA

City of Suffolk - Public Works - Operations, Suffolk VA (New Recipient)

City of Roanoke - Public Works, Roanoke VA

WISCONSIN

Milwaukee County Highway Dept., Wauwatosa WI (New Recipient)

CANADA

NEW BRUNSWICK

Brunway Highway Operations Inc. District 2 - Centreville, Centreville NB

Brunway Highway Operations Inc. District 3 - Meductic, Meductic NB

Brunway Highway Operations Inc. District 1 - St. Leonard, St. Leonard Hanwell NB

ONTARIO

Corporation of the City of Brampton - Sandalwood Parkway Yard, Brampton ON

City of Mississauga - Clarkson Works Yard, Mississauga ON

City of Mississauga - Malton Works Yard, Mississauga ON

City of Mississauga - Mavis Works Yard, Mississauga ON

City of Mississauga - Meadowvale Yard, Mississauga ON

Corporation of the City of Brampton - Williams Parkway Yard ON