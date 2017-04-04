SALT, Tempe's First Lakeside Luxury Residential Community, Grand Opening

TEMPE, AZ--(Marketwired - Apr 4, 2017) - SALT, Tempe's first ever luxury lakeside residential community, welcomed its first residents on Friday, February 24, 2017.

Developed by OliverMcMillan in partnership with Ascentris, the 265-unit apartment community will offers four floors of studio, 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom options with panoramic views of Tempe Town Lake and "A" Mountain. Fourth floor loft residences offer double-height ceilings with floor-to-ceiling windows. All units include luxury finishes, large windows, and contemporary European design.

Ideally situated on Tempe Town Lake, SALT offers residents serene lake views and creates a resort-like atmosphere. For those who prefer a livelier environment, SALT is walkable to downtown's vibrant Mill Avenue District. SALT's location affords its residents easy access to dining, nightlife, and local culture. The community delivers a sophisticated vibe with its lush landscaping and resort-style community areas. Residents will enjoy the property's first-class amenities including two salt water pools, luxurious cabanas, pool-side BBQ areas, a lakeside entertainment deck, dog run, yoga lawn, social lounge/media room, business center, gym overlooking Tempe Town Lake, and much more.

"We created a modern apartment community that offers easy transition between indoor and outdoor living, drawing inspiration and vital energy from both environments," says Morgan Dene Oliver, CEO of OliverMcMillan. "The location near Mill Avenue and Tempe Town Lake inspired the multi-faceted idea of SALT, our take on contemporary elemental living that we think will be very enjoyable for residents."

"SALT is a unique apartment property that will offer residents an exciting living experience, second to none. We are excited to see OliverMcMillan's vision come to life and we are proud to be part of one of the very best apartment properties in the Phoenix area," says Bobby Ghiselli, Managing Director of Ascentris.

For those interested in learning more about SALT, please contact a leasing specialist at (480) 247-7800. A closer look at SALT living and floor plans can be found at www.SALT-tempe.com.

About OliverMcMillan

Founded in 1978, OliverMcMillan has earned a reputation as one of the largest and most forward-thinking commercial real estate developers. The award-winning firm creates high-quality, artistic, market-appropriate developments and is recognized by industry leaders for its ability to move forward in a nimble and visionary manner. The firm has designed, developed and manages more than eight million square feet of projects, with a total project value exceeding $3 billion. OliverMcMillan currently has projects in cities across the United States, including San Diego, Honolulu, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Houston, Chicago and Phoenix. Approaching each project with respect for the surrounding architecture and local culture, the firm works to create vibrant, enduring destinations. For additional information about OliverMcMillan, please visit www.olivermcmillan.com.

About Ascentris

Ascentris is a real estate private equity company based in Denver, Colorado. Formerly known as Amstar Advisers, Ascentris invests in and manages commercial real estate in the United States on behalf of institutional clients. Since 2003, the Ascentris management team has focused exclusively on value-add and opportunistic investments across all the major property types and geographic regions. Ascentris is a privately held and employee owned SEC registered investment adviser. Additional information is available at www.ascentris.com.

