Sama Graphite (SRG) Commences Graphite Characterization Testing for High Purity, Lithium-ion Battery Applications

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - April 6, 2017) - Sama Graphite Inc. (TSX VENTURE:SRG) ("SRG" or the "Company") today announced the signature of a consulting agreement with Dorfner ANZAPLAN Co. in Germany ("Dorfner") for advanced graphite test work on the Company's 100%-owned Lola Graphite deposit in the Republic of Guinea, West Africa. Laboratory work and analysis on the Lola Graphite concentrate is aimed at identifying the optimal procedure for shaping and purification in order to obtain high-purity spherical graphite, suitable for use in lithium-ion battery and technology grade graphite applications. The test work results, which are expected in August, will be documented in detail providing comparisons between the Lola graphite concentrate and concentrates currently available in the marketplace.

"We called upon Dorfner as they are renowned for their engineering expertise and the precision of their studies," said Marc-Antoine Audet, President and Chief Executive Officer, SRG. "The results of this characterization testwork will provide our Company with the specific characteristics of our graphite, thereby enabling us to maximize the potential of our product in what we expect to be the high tech and lithium-ion battery industry."

About Dofner

Dorfner is a leading European specialty minerals producer with more than a hundred years of experience in industrial minerals processing, delivering high quality mineral products to different industries. ANZAPLAN has been founded in 1985 to become the most independent venture within the Dorfner group of companies while concentrating the group's analytical and engineering know how to serve external customers. www.anzaplan.com

About Sama Graphite Inc. (SRG)

SRG is a Canadian-based company focused on developing the Lola Graphite deposit, located in the Republic of Guinea, West Africa. SRG is committed to operate in a socially, environmentally and ethically responsible manner.

For additional information, please visit SRG's website at www.srggraphite.com.

