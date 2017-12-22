Samco Gold Announces Extension of Conversion Period for Outstanding Convertible Note

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Dec. 22, 2017) - Samco Gold Limited (TSX VENTURE:SGA) ("Samco" or the "Company") announces that the Company intends to amend the maturity date of an outstanding convertible note in favour of Sentient Global Resources Fund IV, L.P., in the principal amount of US$500,000, to June 29, 2018, effective as of December 29, 2017. The principal amount of the note is convertible at the option of the holder into common shares of the Company at a deemed price of CAD$0.50 per common share, converted into Canadian dollars at the rate of US$1 = CAD$1.2359. The amendment to the maturity date remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Samco Gold Limited

Samco's principal business has historically been the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metals properties in Argentina. The Company is currently refocusing its business objectives on the acquisition, development and eventual exploitation of mineral properties in the Americas.

Additional details on the Company are available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

