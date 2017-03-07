Samuel, Son & Co. Invests in the Future of Metal Manufacturing

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 7, 2017) - Editors note: A photo for this release will be available on the Canadian Press picture wire via Marketwired.

It may be one of Canada's oldest and most reliable companies but Samuel, Son & Co., Limited is looking to reinforce its leadership position in the metals industry through an industry-first, innovative move into additive manufacturing and metal 3D printing.

Samuel has recently signed an agreement to purchase Burloak Technologies based in Dundas, Ontario, the Canadian leader in the engineering and design of additive manufacturing solutions including full 3D production metal printing capabilities.

"We are very excited about this announcement and what it will mean to Samuel and its customers," said Colin Osborne, President, Samuel Manufacturing. "Every indicator is pointing to additive manufacturing and 3D printing being a disruptive technology in many of the industries we supply."

Burloak Technologies designs, prototypes and develops production parts for aerospace, defense and commercial high tech companies. For Samuel, the acquisition will enhance Samuel's ability to support and partner with its customers and will pave the way for investment in the future of a significant market in the metals industry.

The acquisition will allow the two companies to provide the strongest independent supply chain solution in the North American market.

With facilities throughout North America, Samuel intends to rapidly scale the Burloak operations to deliver 3D metal printing solutions to customers globally.

Peter Adams, President, Burloak Technologies says the announcement will be welcomed by the market.

"I strongly believe this deal will deliver a level of stability and scale to the additive supply chain that both larger manufacturers and specialty players have been waiting for," Adams said.

"It combines the stability, expertise and financial strength of a 160-year-old North American powerhouse in the metals market, with the passion for transformational engineering and manufacturing solutions that is part of the Burloak culture."

About Samuel

Founded in 1855, Samuel, Son & Co., Limited is a family-owned and operated, integrated network of metal manufacturing, processing and distribution divisions. With over 4,800 employees and 100 plus facilities, Samuel provides seamless access to metals, industrial products and related value-added services. Supporting over 40,000 customers, we leverage our industry expertise, breadth of experience and the passion of our people to help drive success for North American business - one customer at a time. For more information, visit www.samuel.com.

About Burloak Technologies

Founded in 2005, Burloak Technologies is Canada's leading manufacturer of highly-engineered, additive components. Based in Dundas, Ontario with AS9100, ISO9001 and Controlled Goods registration, the company works with customers to move additive manufacturing from prototyping to production. Burloak became the first company in Canada to obtain a direct metal laser system for manufacturing and is committed to innovation and exceptional customer service. For more information, visit www.burloaktech.com.

To view the photo accompanying this press release, click on the following link: http://www.marketwire.com/library/20170302-7672a.jpg