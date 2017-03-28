San Diego-based CaseyGerry Successfully Adopts StoryCloud Video Deposition Technology

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - March 28, 2017) - StoryCloud, the leading provider of real time video and content deposition services for litigation, recently launched its flagship video deposition product which records, encrypts, and streams live video depositions to the cloud, making the content immediately available the moment the deposition is complete.

"StoryCloud saves attorneys nearly $1,000.00 on every all-day video deposition," said Ken Kalb, CEO and co-founder. "When price is no longer an issue, video depositions become a must have to accelerate settlements."

Tyler Lektorich, litigation support specialist at San Diego-based CaseyGerry, is among StoryCloud's clients who recognize the value of StoryCloud's innovative platform. "Video adds tremendous value to our cases -- allowing our attorneys to prepare for trial knowing how a witness will present, while providing us the ability make the best presentation of our cases during mediation and in formal demands," Lektorich says. "For years we have wanted to record every deposition, but the cost has always been prohibitive. StoryCloud changes that by leveraging the latest technology available."

Founded in 2014, StoryCloud has developed an industry leading content publishing platform with security, encryption and permissions. With 3 patents issued and 9 patents pending, the platform is ideally suited for any litigation practices that require ease of use, search and content management for video depositions. Ultimately, the service is provided at a fraction of the current video deposition costs, enabling attorneys to use video in the majority of cases for better and more efficient litigation.

"We are delighted Tyler and the team at CaseyGerry recognize the benefits and importance of video depositions and eager to continue engaging the legal market to follow in San Diego and beyond," said Kalb.

About StoryCloud

StoryCloud is the leading provider of video deposition services for litigators. The platform streams secure and encrypted content to the cloud making it immediately available to any credentialed participant at a fraction of the current cost. With three patents issued and nine more pending, the company provides easy to use video depositions with and without on site videographers. For more information, please visit StoryCloud at www.storycloud.com.

About CaseyGerry

Celebrating its 70th anniversary this year, CaseyGerry was established in 1947, and is the longest-standing plaintiffs' law firm in San Diego. The firm's 19 attorneys practice in numerous areas, including serious personal injury, product liability, aviation, pharmaceutical, mass tort, data privacy and class action litigation. Headquartered at 110 Laurel St. in the Banker's Hill neighborhood of San Diego, the firm also has an additional office in Cardiff-by-the-Sea, Calif. For more information, visit www.caseygerry.com.